This is the place: New high-end RV park aims to lure Winter Texans

To Hill Dishman, a South Padre Island resident who’s spent most of his time in the Rio Grande Valley since retiring about five years ago, Brownsville seemed like an ideal place for a high-end RV resort.

The city is close to South Padre Island and Boca Chica Beach, has good restaurants and major retailers, an airport of its own and another one up the road in Harlingen, is just across the river from Matamoros and an easy drive to Nuevo Progreso. None of the three top-rated RV parks in the Valley were here, though, so Dishman did something about it.

On Jan. 1, Tropical Trails RV Resort opened its doors at FM 511 and Hugh Emerson Drive after breaking ground in April 2018. The park encompasses 165 acres and features 240 large RV sites and 23 cottages for short- or long-term rental, a 150-capacity community center, resort-style swimming pool and large whirlpool spa, library, fitness center, sports courts, outdoor pavilions with barbecue pits and tables, dog park, modern bath houses with laundry facilities, and other amenities.

Dishman, managing partner of the development, said his market research showed that Winter Texans were either stopping in Harlingen, heading west toward McAllen or east to the Island. Some Winter Texans are even staying in parks as far north as Rockport and Galveston, he said. Dishman thinks the amenities at Tropical Trails will lure some portion of that market to Brownsville.

“I think our location is actually great,” he said. “I think Brownsville was lacking a high-end park that could attract the Winter Texans who have some higher-end RVs and are looking for a little higher rated RV parks.”

Dishman said the park’s first guests were scheduled to arrive Dec. 29 and that more guests are expected to trickle in after the new year. He predicted the park will “struggle a little bit with occupancy” until word gets out, but said a lot of people having been stopping by and asking about it and that he’s “cautiously optimistic.”

“I think it’ll be close to full next year,” Dishman said. “I think we’ve done our fair share of marketing.”

In addition to Winter Texans, the park hopes to capitalize on summer overflow from the Island as well as workers coming in to build LNG facilities at the Port of Brownsville, he said.

“I think there’s going to be a lot of activity at the port,” Dishman said. “A lot of these projects will certainly hire locally. You’ll have some highly skilled labor that comes from out of town. Most of these people will stay in RV parks.”

A common complaint he’s heard from RV travelers is that internet connectivity at parks often doesn’t work well, Dishman said, though Tropical Trails solved that problem by running high-speed, fiber-optic cable to every site. Guests will also have plenty of room, with 50 to 60 feet between RVs, he said.

While the Island is certainly a desirable RV destination, it can also be a bit tight, Dishman said.

“I’ve heard complaints from RVers saying we’re so close to our neighbors we can hear them talking in their RV in the evening,” he said. “There is a park on the Island. They’ve got maybe the greatest location there is, but obviously there’s not much dirt left on the Island. That’s another thing I took into consideration.”

sclark@brownsvilleherald.com