Third annual Aging Healthy Forum to be held next Friday

Healthy Communities in partnership with the City of Brownsville and Cameron County Public Health will host their third annual Aging Healthy in the RGV-Steps to a Healthy Tomorrow.

The event will be held from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Jan. 31. Its purpose is to raise awareness of health topics related to the aging population and to educate the community on select related topics.

It is free and open to the public. A light breakfast and lunch will be provided.

“A lot of us have to look after our parents and grandparents, our abuelitas, and it’s good to know some of the things to look for when they start to have dementia, or when they can’t move very steady on their feet, when they have a hard time getting up; what can you do to make them feel better?” Rose Timmer, director of Healthy Communities, said.

At the event Dr. Lawrence Harkless, interim dean of the forthcoming School of Podiatry at the University of Texas Rio Grande Valley, will be the keynote speaker. He is a recognized leader in diabetic foot care.

There will also be workshops about dementia, exercising, Alzheimer, diabetes and more.

“Their diet and trying to stay active in the community is very important. Sometimes the City of Brownsville forgets our older people and you see them in these vans going to Walmart or going to H-E-B and that’s their out because they don’t have any other outs,” Timmer said.

Timmer said the event is for all ages and there’s no need to register prior to the event. Spanish translation and interpreting services will be available. For more information, call Healthy Communities at (956)-543-5404.

“We just want you to show up at 8, 8:30 and we’re going to have registration and then we are going to have the keynote speaker … and then we will have the breakout sessions,” she said.

