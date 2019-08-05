The Latest: El Paso victim dies, raising death toll to 21 - Brownsville Herald: Local News

The Latest: El Paso victim dies, raising death toll to 21

Posted: Monday, August 5, 2019 11:15 am

The Latest: El Paso victim dies, raising death toll to 21 Associated Press

Authorities say another person has died from a weekend mass shooting at a Walmart in El Paso, Texas, raising the death toll in that attack to 21.

El Paso police tweeted that the latest victim died early Monday morning at a hospital. No other details were immediately provided.

More than two dozen people were wounded in the attack. The suspected gunman, 21-year-old Patrick Crusius, has been booked on capital murder charges.

Speaking from the White House on Monday, President Donald Trump condemned the El Paso mass shooting and another in Dayton, Ohio, hours later in his first public remarks since the attacks.

© 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Posted in on Monday, August 5, 2019 11:15 am.

