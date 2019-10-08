The Herald wants to honor veterans - Brownsville Herald: Local News

The Herald wants to honor veterans

Posted: Tuesday, October 8, 2019 8:00 pm

Want to honor a local veteran in the newspaper?

The Brownsville Herald is accepting reader photos of veterans to be run in a 2019 Veteran’s Day publication.

Any veterans submitted for the 2018 Veteran’s Day publication will be republished and won’t

need to be submitted again this year.

For submissions of additional veterans, please provide a quality photo, full name, rank, branch of service and hometown of the veteran.

The photo and information must be emailed to rhenry@brownsvilleherald.com . The submission deadline is Oct. 21.

Photos brought in to the office or mailed in will not be returned. The Herald is not responsible for lost, damaged or misplaced photos.

Posted in on Tuesday, October 8, 2019 8:00 pm.

