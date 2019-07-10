The Force: Children’s Museum hosts camps to spark interest in education

Wizardly World of Magic, Spectacular STEAM Camp, Stellar STEAM Space Camp, Detective Pikachu Mystery Camp and Jedi Masters of the Universe are among the summer camps the Children’s Museum is hosting this year.

The purpose of the camps is for children to learn about several different topics such as engineering, math, science and the universe. Children at the camps pretend to be doctors, chefs, astronauts, detectives and scientists, among many others.

“It is very fun for the kids because during the school year they are with their friends, with other classmates and even though it is school and they are doing reading, math and that sort of things … I think it is important to be part of a camp where they have teams, games and they learn a lot of things that they necessarily don’t have time to learn at school,” Amy Tygrett, Education and Experience manager at the Children’s Museum, said. “We have a lot of different activities, so, just by coming here there will be something that will spark children’s interest. If they like art we have an art camp, we have Star Wars, but we do try to incorporate (science, technology, engineering and mathematics) activities into all of our camps.”

The camps are Monday to Friday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. and children have breakfast and lunch at the museum. The age requirement is different for every camp but ranges from 3 to 14 years old.

“It is just a lot of different things and we also do free play, so, they get to go outside and play with other kids,” Tygrett said. “Sometimes parents work during the summer and they need a place for their kids to go, so, we try to make it fun and they’re learning throughout the whole process.”

This week, the museum is hosting the “Jedi Masters of the Universe” where children made bubbles that did not pop easily and “saved” Legos that were inside an ice square made of baking soda and used vinegar to melt it.

After the science activities, children play together at the exhibits where a volunteer starts interacting with them by “creating chaos” and telling the children to help her because something chaotic happened such as she has a broken leg or there is a sale at the H-E-B.

“It is like bringing the exhibits to life, instead of letting the kids play with them what we are trying to do is to also show the parents how to play because, believe it or not, they don’t know how to play,” Tygrett said. “We want them to engage because the kids love to have their parents playing with them.”

Next week, the museum will host the “Stellar STEAM Space Camp” for ages 6 to 12.

For more information call the museum at (956)-548-9300

