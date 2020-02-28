The celebration begins: Mr. Amigo Association kicks off events today

The celebration for Mr. Amigo Julio Cesar Chavez will officially kick off today with the festive free events for the community that embrace the biculturalism and affirm the friendship, social, familial and economic ties between Brownsville and Matamoros.

The first one is the Hands Across the Border, also known as Saludo Binacional, at 10 a.m. today at the International Gateway Bridge, where both mayors from Matamoros and Brownsville will gather with Mr. Amigo and the Huesped Distinguido. The celebrations will include children from both sides of the border meeting together in the middle of the bridge to exchange United States and Mexican flags.

“This is the association’s most-important, unique and possibly most-significant event,” the page for the event reads. “Mr. Amigo Association along with United States Officials will honor guests and dignitaries and meet in the middle of the bridge and affirm their friendship, social, familial and economic ties between the two sister cities, Brownsville and Matamoros.”

For this event, attendees have to take proper documentation to return to the United States because they will have to go through the U.S. Customs and Immigration checkpoint.

The festivities with Mr. Amigo Julio Cesar Chavez will continue at 9:30 a.m. Saturday at the Linear Park for the Walk of Fame Star Unveiling Ceremony. The event is free and will take place at the Amphiteater during the Brownsville Farmer’s Market.

On Saturday, Mr. Amigo will participate in the Grand International Parade hosted by Charro Days Fiesta, which starts at 12 noon in Brownsville and continues in Matamoros. More than 100 parade floats will be part of this celebration.

The Mr. Amigo Association was incorporated in early 1964. The first Mr. Amigo celebration was held on October 12, 1964, at the Fort Brown Memorial Center and honored former President of Mexico, Lic. Miguel Aleman.

The Mr. Amigo Association realized that the Charro Days Fiesta, with the various parades, costume balls and large crowds provided the proper atmosphere to promote and recognize the Mr. Amigo honoree. Lic. Jorge Perez y Bouras was the first Mr. Amigo honoree to be recognized during the Charro Days Fiesta in1969. The Mr. Amigo celebrations continue to be an integral part of the Charro Days festivities, the official website reads.

For more information about the events, visit “Mr. Amigo Association” on Facebook.

