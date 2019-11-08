Thanking veterans: Salute and parade to be held Saturday

To honor veterans and thank them for their service, there will be a Salute to Veterans event and a Southmost Day Parade both on Saturday.

The Salute to Veterans is hosted by the South Texas Afghanistan Iraq Veterans Association (STAIVA) and will be held at 6 p.m. at Market Square. This is the second year the organization hosts the event and its main purpose is to pay tribute and express appreciation to veterans in the community.

“On this Veterans Day, let us remember the service of our veterans, and let us renew our national promise to fulfill our sacred obligations to our veterans and their families who have sacrificed so much so that we can live free,” Dan Lipinski from STAIVA said.

The event is also open to the families of veterans and there will be free food, dancing, a bouncer, a mechanical bull and more.

The Southmost Veteran’s Day Parade will start at 2 p.m. and the route begins by Trevino Funeral Home located at 1955 Southmost Blvd.

The 20th annual celebration is hosted by the Southmost Veteran’s Day Parade Committee and its main purpose is to celebrate the residents who have served in the armed forces.

“It is great to honor them so we have a luncheon for them from 12 to 1 and then we prepare to go to the parade,” Pablo Villareal, a Vietnam War veteran and member of the parade committee, said.

Villarreal encourages the community to attend the parade and support the veterans. There will be about 60 participants in the parade including elementary schools.

“I would love for the community to come and support the veterans,” he said. “We have a lot of organizations that are going to participate; we have several elementary schools, bands … There are about 60 participants.”

Villarreal said it is important to thank veterans because they are the reason there’s freedom in this country. He added the committee needs young volunteers so the parade can continue for future generations. The committee meets once a month.

“We do it for the veterans and that’s why we want the community to go out and support them because they come back and freed this country; we owe them the freedom that we have today,” he said.

For more information about the salute call (956) 266-7521 and for the parade call (956) 459-4038.

