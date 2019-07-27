Texas State program works to ID missing migrants - Brownsville Herald: Local News

default avatar
Welcome to the site! Login or Signup below.
|
||
Logout|My Dashboard

Texas State program works to ID missing migrants

Print
Font Size:
Default font size
Larger font size

Posted: Saturday, July 27, 2019 9:30 pm

Texas State program works to ID missing migrants By Mark Reagan Staff Writer Brownsville Herald

The question of what happens to people who died immigrating illegally into the country turned into Operation Identification, a program at the Forensic Anthropology Center at Texas State University in San Marcos.

“Our mission is to locate and exhume and identify and repatriate unidentified human remains on or near the Texas border,” Dr. Kate Spradley said.

Since its founding in 2013, Spradley said the operation has been able to identify 33 people out of 297 sets of skeletal remains or bodies in advanced states of decomposition where autopsies are no longer possible.

Most of those bodies were exhumed from the Sacred Heart Cemetery in Brooks County after it become clear that people were illegally crossing the border in large numbers and some of them were dying in places like Brooks that didn’t have the resources to handle the crisis.

“Remains were often found and buried without the proper investigation, which means the families will never know what happened to their loved ones,” Spradley said.

Identifying unknown people is difficult work and is impossible without collaboration.

When a body is found, law requires a DNA sample to be submitted to databases like the National Missing and Unidentified Persons System, of NamUs, and the Combined DNA Index System, or CODIS.

“If you don’t have the families of the missing providing their DNA there is nothing to compare it to,” Spradley said. “That’s why it’s important to work with the federal governments and non-governmental organizations.”

So Spradley and her team work with other teams working in Mexico on missing person cases who are also taking DNA samples.

She also works with the Calibrí Center, an organization that partners with families and forensic scientists to find missing people and identify those who have died on the border.

This organization collects detailed missing persons reports and DNA samples from families searching for missing loved ones.

The goal is to identify each and every set of remains and reunite those people with their loved ones.

“That is our goal. We would love to repatriate everybody,” she said. “It is really difficult and most people say ‘Oh, you only identified 33.’ Those 33, it took a lot of work to get there.”

And the work is far from over.

“It seems like it could go on for a long time,” Spradley said.

mreagan@brownsvilleherald.com

Posted in on Saturday, July 27, 2019 9:30 pm.

Follow us on Facebook

Online Features

Real Estate

Pet Central

pets

Having a pet is a lot of responsibility, and we’ll help by giving you lots of tips and tricks! More >>

Fitness

Fitness

Our fitness articles will help teach you how to work out with gym- and home-based exercises. More >>

Crosswords

Crosswords

Enjoy the crosswords challenge in our free daily puzzles, from the harder Sunday crossword to the quicker daily. More >>

Sudoku

Sudoku

Every Sudoku has a unique solution that can be reached logically. Enter numbers into the blank spaces so that each row, column and 3x3 box contains the numbers 1 to 9. More >>




Calendar

Popular Commented Facebook Activity

Calendar

Follow us on Twitter

Online Features

Online Features

Real Estate

Pet Central

pets

Having a pet is a lot of responsibility, and we’ll help by giving you lots of tips and tricks! More >>

Fitness

Fitness

Our fitness articles will help teach you how to work out with gym- and home-based exercises. More >>

Crosswords

Crosswords

Enjoy the crosswords challenge in our free daily puzzles, from the harder Sunday crossword to the quicker daily. More >>

Sudoku

Sudoku

Every Sudoku has a unique solution that can be reached logically. Enter numbers into the blank spaces so that each row, column and 3x3 box contains the numbers 1 to 9. More >>




© Copyright 2019, Brownsville Herald, Brownsville, TX. Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com. [Terms of Use | Privacy Policy]