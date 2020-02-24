Texas senators to host Veterans Appreciation Dinner today

HARLINGEN — In honor of their bravery and service, veterans will be treated to something special today.

Texas Sens. Eddie Lucio, Jr. and Donna Campbell will host a Rio Grande Valley Veterans Appreciation Dinner.

The dinner will be catered by Rudy’s Barbecue and will be held at 5 p.m. at the Harlingen Convention Center, 701 Harlingen Heights Drive.

It is free and open to all veterans.

“There is no more honorable title than to be a veteran,” Campbell, chair of the Veterans Affairs and Border Security Committee, stated in a press release. “We want to honor and thank all veterans of the Rio Grande Valley and hope they will join us.”

A Veterans Affairs and Border Security Committee hearing will precede the dinner and will begin at 1 p.m.

The press release states veterans are invited to attend the hearing to provide testimony before attending the appreciation dinner.

Lucio stated in a press release that he is excited Campbell is bringing the Veterans Affairs Committee to the Valley and encourages all veterans to visit the public hearing and dinner.

“My father was a disabled veteran who instilled in me the deep respect I have for every person who has served our country,” Lucio stated in the press release. “This is an excellent opportunity for our veterans and their families to share their needs with the committee with standing jurisdiction over all Veterans Affairs in the Texas Senate.”