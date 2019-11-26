Texas Rangers probe San Benito inmate’s suicide - Brownsville Herald: Local News

Texas Rangers probe San Benito inmate’s suicide

Posted: Tuesday, November 26, 2019 12:31 am

Texas Rangers probe San Benito inmate’s suicide By FERNANDO DEL VALLE Staff Writer Brownsville Herald

SAN BENITO — The Texas Rangers are investigating an inmate’s apparent suicide at the city jail.

At about 2:30 a.m. Friday, inmate Ernesto Alonzo Gonzalez was found “unresponsive” in his cell, city spokeswoman Martha McClain said Monday.

“EMS attempts to revive him were unsuccessful, and he was pronounced dead by a local justice of the peace from an apparent suicide,” McClain stated, referring to emergency medical technicians.

“No foul play is suspected,” she stated.

Gonzalez was being held on theft charge, a police dispatcher said.

The Texas Rangers and the police department are investigating the case, McClain stated, adding she was unable to determine Gonzalez’s age and address.

