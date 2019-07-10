Texas governor says state is preparing for storm

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Texas Gov. Greg Abbott says officials are gearing up for a storm moving across the Gulf that could evolve into a hurricane and affect large swaths of the state's eastern region this weekend.

The storm system that has already swamped streets in New Orleans could draw more than 10 inches of rain in regions north of the Houston area and east Texas.

Abbott said at a Wednesday news conference that Texas has mobilized several departments ahead of the growing storm's expected landfall.

The governor said that includes activating the Texas Task Force 1 with four high-water rescue boat squads ready and having nearly 700 Department of Public Safety officers on standby for possible deployment.

12:45 p.m.

The National Hurricane Center says conditions appear favorable for a weather system in the Gulf of Mexico to strengthen into a hurricane as it approaches the United States coastline by this weekend.

Forecasters said the weather disturbance is expected to become a tropical depression by Thursday morning; a tropical storm by Thursday night and a hurricane on Friday.

Forecasters said parts of the central Gulf Coast could see a total of up to 12 inches (30 centimeters) of rain, with up to 18 inches (46 centimeters) in isolated areas.

The center on Wednesday began issuing advisories about the weather system, even though it hasn't yet become a named storm. Forecasters are calling it "Potential Tropical Cyclone Two."

10:29 a.m.

The National Hurricane Center is keeping an eye on a disturbance in the Gulf of Mexico that is making its way toward Louisiana and East Texas.

The system is moving west-southwest near 8 mph and is expected to become a tropical storm by Thursday night, a hurricane on Friday and approach the Gulf Coast this weekend.

At 10 a.m. Wednesday, the storm is centered near latitude 28.5 north and 86.4 west.

Forecasters say maximum sustained winds are near 30 mph with higher gusts and they predict the storm will strengthen over the next three days.

A storm surge watch has been issued from the mouth of the Pearl River to Morgan City, Louisiana and a tropical storm watch has been issued from the mouth of the Mississippi River to Morgan City, Louisiana.

Interests elsewhere along the U.S. Gulf Coast from the Upper Texas Coast to the Florida Panhandle should monitor the progress of this system.

