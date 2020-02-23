Texas funds causeway study; Old concrete would be used for artificial reef - Brownsville Herald: Local News

Texas funds causeway study; Old concrete would be used for artificial reef

Posted: Sunday, February 23, 2020 8:30 pm

Texas funds causeway study; Old concrete would be used for artificial reef BY STEVE CLARK STAFF WRITER Brownsville Herald

An engineering and design analysis of removing the old Queen Isabella Causeway and recycling the concrete for an artificial reef in the Gulf is among several Cameron County projects in line for federal funding through the Texas General Land Office’s Coastal Management Program.

The study, to be conducted by the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department, is among five CMP projects designated “Projects of Special Merit” funded through the Gulf of Mexico Energy Security Act and slated to begin this year.

The special-merit projects, which include a coast-wide assessment of coastal change in support of the 2023 Texas Coastal Resiliency Master Plan, are those that will “help the state acquire new land for coastal protection, identify the source of water pollution problems, or plan future restoration projects to enhance overall resilience of the coast,” according to the GLO.

The original Queen Isabella opened in 1954 and was retired 20 years later, replaced by the current span connecting Port Isabel and South Padre Island. According to the GLO, removing the steadily degrading causeway now will “save money in the future and create new reef habitat for fish.”

Seventeen other CMP projects will receive funding from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration and commence in October. The category includes three projects in Cameron County:

>>Adolph Thomae Jr. Park Educational Pavilion, a 40-by-48 foot structure that will include picnic tables, trash cans, interpretive signs and kiosks for educating the public on the county’s coastal resources and sustainability practices.

>>San Benito Wetlands Project Phase 4, a continuing Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service project to build wetlands for treating wastewater effluent from San Benito in order to reduce pollutants entering the Arroyo Colorado. Phase 4 will enhance public access and education and wetland habitat, determine amounts of pollutants diverted from the Arroyo Colorado, determine seasonal water levels to maximize usage by wildlife and ecotourism potential, initiate ecotourism, and involve the public in bird counts and development of a “bird checklist,” according to the GLO.

>>Whitecap Circle Beach Access Development by the city of South Padre Island, entailing construction of a parking lot and Americans With Disabilities Act-approved beach access, plus restrooms, at the Whitecap Circle Beach Access Point, which is between East Red Snapper and East Swordfish streets off Gulf Boulevard.

These CMP projects focus on five primary issues of concern to coastal communities: public access enhancement, applied research and data collection, coastal resiliency enhancement, coastal planning and community engagement, and coastal non-point source pollution control, according to the GLO.

sclark@brownsvilleherald.com

Posted: Sunday, February 23, 2020 8:30 pm

Calendar

Calendar

