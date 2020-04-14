Texas Comptroller recommends online shopping during sales tax holiday - Brownsville Herald: Local News

default avatar
Welcome to the site! Login or Signup below.
|
||
Logout|My Dashboard

Texas Comptroller recommends online shopping during sales tax holiday

Print
Font Size:
Default font size
Larger font size

Posted: Tuesday, April 14, 2020 3:34 pm

Texas Comptroller recommends online shopping during sales tax holiday Staff Report Brownsville Herald

With the annual sales tax holiday right around the corner, Texas Comptroller Glenn Hegar is urging Texans to shop online or to practice strict social distancing at stores while purchasing emergency supplies.

"Unfortunately, strong spring storms, wildfires and the upcoming hurricane season will still threaten Texans in the months ahead, and so it's important that homes and businesses have the supplies they need to face these emergencies," Hegar said in a news release.

The law that established the holiday, which begins at 12:01 a.m. on April 25 and ends at midnight on April 27, is meant to help residents prepare for weather events like hurricanes and spring storms.

"As this pandemic continues to spread, I want to remind all Texans this sales tax holiday applies to qualifying items they purchase online, from the safety of their homes," Hegar said.

The news release says there's no limit on qualifying items that can be purchased, including household batteries, fuel containers and flashlights priced at less than $75; hurricane shutters and emergency ladders that cost less than $300; and portable generators priced at less than $3,000.

For a full list of qualifying items, visit https://comptroller.texas.gov/taxes/publications/98-1017.php.

More about

Posted in on Tuesday, April 14, 2020 3:34 pm. | Tags:

Follow us on Facebook

Online Features

Real Estate

Pet Central

pets

Having a pet is a lot of responsibility, and we’ll help by giving you lots of tips and tricks! More >>

Fitness

Fitness

Our fitness articles will help teach you how to work out with gym- and home-based exercises. More >>

Crosswords

Crosswords

Enjoy the crosswords challenge in our free daily puzzles, from the harder Sunday crossword to the quicker daily. More >>

Sudoku

Sudoku

Every Sudoku has a unique solution that can be reached logically. Enter numbers into the blank spaces so that each row, column and 3x3 box contains the numbers 1 to 9. More >>




Calendar

Popular Commented Facebook Activity

Calendar

Follow us on Twitter

Online Features

Online Features

Real Estate

Pet Central

pets

Having a pet is a lot of responsibility, and we’ll help by giving you lots of tips and tricks! More >>

Fitness

Fitness

Our fitness articles will help teach you how to work out with gym- and home-based exercises. More >>

Crosswords

Crosswords

Enjoy the crosswords challenge in our free daily puzzles, from the harder Sunday crossword to the quicker daily. More >>

Sudoku

Sudoku

Every Sudoku has a unique solution that can be reached logically. Enter numbers into the blank spaces so that each row, column and 3x3 box contains the numbers 1 to 9. More >>




© Copyright 2020, Brownsville Herald, Brownsville, TX. Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com. [Terms of Use | Privacy Policy]