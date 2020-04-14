Texas Comptroller recommends online shopping during sales tax holiday

With the annual sales tax holiday right around the corner, Texas Comptroller Glenn Hegar is urging Texans to shop online or to practice strict social distancing at stores while purchasing emergency supplies.

"Unfortunately, strong spring storms, wildfires and the upcoming hurricane season will still threaten Texans in the months ahead, and so it's important that homes and businesses have the supplies they need to face these emergencies," Hegar said in a news release.

The law that established the holiday, which begins at 12:01 a.m. on April 25 and ends at midnight on April 27, is meant to help residents prepare for weather events like hurricanes and spring storms.

"As this pandemic continues to spread, I want to remind all Texans this sales tax holiday applies to qualifying items they purchase online, from the safety of their homes," Hegar said.

The news release says there's no limit on qualifying items that can be purchased, including household batteries, fuel containers and flashlights priced at less than $75; hurricane shutters and emergency ladders that cost less than $300; and portable generators priced at less than $3,000.

For a full list of qualifying items, visit https://comptroller.texas.gov/taxes/publications/98-1017.php.