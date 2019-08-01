Tetreau resigns from GBIC board

During a special meeting of the Brownsville City Commission Tuesday at Brownsville City Hall, District 2 City Commissioner Jessica Tetreau resigned from the Greater Brownsville Incentive Corporation Board, where she served as a board member for seven and a half years.

Tetreau said her exit was already planned for the end of July due to her daughter’s health issues. She said her daughter has suffered heart problems since she was born.

“My GBIC exit was already planned for the end of July,” she said to the audience of more than 50 people. “My district is my family but my daughter’s health comes first and that means I have to cut back on my obligations to the city.”

In a short interview after the meeting, Tetreau said she is excited for the future of GBIC and hopes that all board members remember the board is to serve all.

“I just hope that all of the board members remember that that board is to serve everybody and is the strongest mechanism to bring change and hope to our community by luring in companies that can provide jobs for kids that are right out of college,” she said. “I want my legacy to be that I was the one that started the change to restructure it and have an executive director.”

During the meeting, Nico A. Schaefer, vice president at Schaefer Stevedoring, was elected to take Tetreau’s place at GBIC.

In an interview with Mario Lozoya, executive director and CEO at GBIC, he said he is looking forward to working with the board and supporting any agenda that is going to move Brownsville forward.

“My next step is to draft a letter for (Schaefer)’s appointment and make him a board member, put him on the agenda so he can be sworn in at the next board meeting and to also brief him on the items GBIC is working on and brief him on the strategy, so that he can catch up and start working with the new GBIC Board and with the GBIC team,” he said. “I look forward to working with the board and supporting any agenda that is going to move Brownsville forward.”

