Testing, testing: Structural survey of Hotel El Jardin nearly complete

A structural engineer’s initial report on the condition of Hotel El Jardin earlier this summer was encouraging enough to warrant a deeper examination of the bones of the empty edifice on East Levee Street downtown.

So says Patricio Sampayo, chairman of the Housing Authority of the City of Brownsville, which may purchase and restore the building for affordable housing depending on the engineer’s final report. HACB has the property under contract, which means its offer to the seller ($750,000) has been accepted though the sale hasn’t closed yet.

Sampayo said the visual inspection the initial report was based on turned up no red flags, paving the way for a more thorough assessment.

“That was the good news,” he said. “The engineer came back and said ... let’s continue with this. It would have been bad news if the engineer had said, ‘Run as quickly as you can.’”

Sampayo said the initial report was “favorable but not conclusive” — not surprising considering the building is 90-plus years old and hasn’t had a tenant since the mid-1980s. Last week, concrete core samples were taken of El Jardin’s load-bearing structures and will be analyzed over the next couple of weeks, he said.

“The housing authority’s first and foremost priority is the safety of our families and of our residents,” Sampayo said. “So we want to make sure that the structure poses no risk whatsoever for our families if we were to go forward with the project. It is going according to schedule.”

He described himself as “conservatively optimistic” but cautioned that nothing is certain until the final report is in.

“We’re continuing with the testing and we’re excited about the potential,” Sampayo said. “By late October I would hope that we’ve got some exciting news.”

It’s expected El Jardin would take $15 million to $16 million to renovate. HACB, if it proceeds with the project, aims to pay for it through federal and state programs as opposed to using local tax dollars.

Carla Mancha, HACB chief executive officer, said last week’s testing of the building involved, in addition to core sampling, ground-penetrating radar and Schmidt-hammer testing, which measures the strength of the concrete.

“So far everything looks positive, but we’re still waiting,” she said. “We won’t know for sure until we receive the results.”

If HACB does move forward with the project, the next step will be informing the public on “what it’s all about,” Mancha said.

“It is important that we build cross-sector collaboration using a very holistic approach toward community development, similar to what we did with the Buena Vida Choice Neighborhood planning project,” she said.

“The key to success is going to be resident and community engagement. We understand that it is our responsibility to inform the community of our strategy and the end goal, and how this project will benefit the community, specifically the downtown district.”

sclark@brownsvilleherald.com