52 tested in Hidalgo County, no positive cases

Posted: Friday, March 20, 2020 8:50 pm

Hidalgo County says 52 people have been tested for COVID-19 with 27 tests coming back negative.

As of Friday afternoon, 25 tests were still pending.

The updated numbers for Hidalgo County followed news late Thursday night that the first confirmed case of COVID-19 in the Rio Grande Valley occurred in a 21-year-old man from Rancho Viejo in Cameron Couny.

He tested positive on March 19 after returning from a trip to Ireland and Spain between March 5 and 12.

A Michigan couple who stayed at a South Padre Island condominium between Jan. 1 to March 11 also tested positive for COVID-19 after flying to Idaho for a wedding between Feb. 27 and March 2 where they came into contact with a relative who tested positive.

This couple began to feel ill on March 3 and 4 and went to a clinic in Port Isabel on March 5.

Both individuals, aged 67, self-quarantined until March 11 before driving back to Michigan where they tested positive for COVID-19 on March 15.

