Tenacity Pays Off: Blind ACE student named Persistence Learner of Year

Alberto Rolando Hernandez, Rio Grande Valley chapter president of the National Federation of the Blind and a dedicated Adult Continuing Education student, has been named the ESL Persistence Adult Learner of the Year.

The BISD Adult Continuing Education department on Palm Boulevard, where Hernandez attends classes, recently held a ceremony to honor him for receiving the award, which was presented at an annual conference in Dallas that he was unable to attend. During the ceremony Hernandez received a $500 check and a plaque from the Texas Association of Literacy and Adult Education, which sets aside money each year for awards to exemplary adult learners.

“He is a remarkable ESL student who always finds ways to make his goals and ambitions successful realities,” the BISD ACE Consortium for Cameron County said in nominating Hernandez for the award. “

Hernandez, who has a law degree in Mexico, has been in the ACE program off and on since coming to Brownsville in 2011. By 2013 he was taking intermediate-level ESL classes and in 2015 qualified for the Welcome Back program for internationally trained professionals seeking employment. He made becoming a technology instructor a career goal.

At the time, resources in Brownsville were limited, so in 2016 he moved his family to Austin in search of computer classes. With the help of the Criss Cole Rehabilitation Center he obtained certification as a Microsoft Office specialist in all five areas. He got his college transcripts from Mexico officially transcribed and became a U.S. citizen.

While in Austin he enrolled in a vocational rehabilitation program, through which he received job development services and assistive technology including the JAWS program which allows him to read from a computer screen using Braille.

He returned to Brownsville in 2018 and is currently enrolled in the ACE intensive class for internationally trained professionals. The classes are preparing him to attend the University of Texas Rio Grande Valley to take alternative certification classes to become a teacher.

He said his goal as a teacher is to change the lives of people living with blindness and to help them achieve independence.

Diana Hite, who teaches the class for internationally trained professionals, said Hernandez is a leader and an inspiration to others in the class.

“I have prior students who have gotten really good jobs in their profession,” she said. “That’s the satisfaction I get, guiding them and helping them complete their goals. Rolando is no different than the others. His goal is to get his master’s in education.”

