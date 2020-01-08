Temporary road closure for SpaceX testing announced - Brownsville Herald: Local News

default avatar
Welcome to the site! Login or Signup below.
|
||
Logout|My Dashboard

Temporary road closure for SpaceX testing announced

Print
Font Size:
Default font size
Larger font size

Posted: Wednesday, January 8, 2020 11:46 am

Temporary road closure for SpaceX testing announced Staff Report Brownsville Herald

Cameron County Judge Eddie Trevino Jr. has announced the temporary road closing of Highway 4 near the Boca Chica Beach entrance for additional test launch activities to be conducted by SpaceX.

“I have ordered the temporary closure of a portion of Highway 4 for the purpose of protecting Public Health and Safety during SpaceX testing activities on January 8, 2020 between 7 p.m. Central Standard Time to 8 p.m. Standard Time. Boca Chica Beach will remain open during this road closure,”Trevino stated.

The county judge stated SpaceX and law enforcement authorities will be coordinating to ensure that no individuals or vehicles will be allowed access to the area during the testing activities. Individuals who provide proof of residence will be allowed to proceed to their homes during testing.

The beach will remain open during this temporary road closure. In case of an emergency, the necessary medical and/or law enforcement personnel will be allowed to circumvent the road closure.

Posted in on Wednesday, January 8, 2020 11:46 am.

Follow us on Facebook

Online Features

Real Estate

Pet Central

pets

Having a pet is a lot of responsibility, and we’ll help by giving you lots of tips and tricks! More >>

Fitness

Fitness

Our fitness articles will help teach you how to work out with gym- and home-based exercises. More >>

Crosswords

Crosswords

Enjoy the crosswords challenge in our free daily puzzles, from the harder Sunday crossword to the quicker daily. More >>

Sudoku

Sudoku

Every Sudoku has a unique solution that can be reached logically. Enter numbers into the blank spaces so that each row, column and 3x3 box contains the numbers 1 to 9. More >>




Calendar

Popular Commented Facebook Activity

Calendar

Follow us on Twitter

Online Features

Online Features

Real Estate

Pet Central

pets

Having a pet is a lot of responsibility, and we’ll help by giving you lots of tips and tricks! More >>

Fitness

Fitness

Our fitness articles will help teach you how to work out with gym- and home-based exercises. More >>

Crosswords

Crosswords

Enjoy the crosswords challenge in our free daily puzzles, from the harder Sunday crossword to the quicker daily. More >>

Sudoku

Sudoku

Every Sudoku has a unique solution that can be reached logically. Enter numbers into the blank spaces so that each row, column and 3x3 box contains the numbers 1 to 9. More >>




© Copyright 2020, Brownsville Herald, Brownsville, TX. Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com. [Terms of Use | Privacy Policy]