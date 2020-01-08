Temporary road closure for SpaceX testing announced

Cameron County Judge Eddie Trevino Jr. has announced the temporary road closing of Highway 4 near the Boca Chica Beach entrance for additional test launch activities to be conducted by SpaceX.

“I have ordered the temporary closure of a portion of Highway 4 for the purpose of protecting Public Health and Safety during SpaceX testing activities on January 8, 2020 between 7 p.m. Central Standard Time to 8 p.m. Standard Time. Boca Chica Beach will remain open during this road closure,”Trevino stated.

The county judge stated SpaceX and law enforcement authorities will be coordinating to ensure that no individuals or vehicles will be allowed access to the area during the testing activities. Individuals who provide proof of residence will be allowed to proceed to their homes during testing.

The beach will remain open during this temporary road closure. In case of an emergency, the necessary medical and/or law enforcement personnel will be allowed to circumvent the road closure.