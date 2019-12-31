Temporary road closure for SpaceX testing announced

Cameron County Judge Eddie Trevino Jr. has announced the temporary road closing of Highway 4 near the entrance to Boca Chica Beach for test launch activities to be conducted by SpaceX.

Highway 4, near the beach entrance, will be temporarily closed from 3 p.m. to 4 p.m., on Jan. 6 during SpaceX testing activities. Boca Chica Beach will remain open.

The county judge stated SpaceX and law enforcement authorities will be coordinating to ensure that no individuals or vehicles will be allowed access to the area during the testing activities.

Residents living in the area will need to show proof of residence and will have access to their homes during testing.

In case of an emergency, the necessary medical and or law enforcement personnel will be allowed to circumvent the road closure.

lmartinez@brownsvilleherald.com