Temporary road closure for SpaceX testing announced - Brownsville Herald: Local News

default avatar
Welcome to the site! Login or Signup below.
|
||
Logout|My Dashboard

Temporary road closure for SpaceX testing announced

Print
Font Size:
Default font size
Larger font size

Posted: Tuesday, December 31, 2019 7:30 pm

Temporary road closure for SpaceX testing announced By LAURA B. MARTINEZ Staff writer Brownsville Herald

Cameron County Judge Eddie Trevino Jr. has announced the temporary road closing of Highway 4 near the entrance to Boca Chica Beach for test launch activities to be conducted by SpaceX.

Highway 4, near the beach entrance, will be temporarily closed from 3 p.m. to 4 p.m., on Jan. 6 during SpaceX testing activities. Boca Chica Beach will remain open.

The county judge stated SpaceX and law enforcement authorities will be coordinating to ensure that no individuals or vehicles will be allowed access to the area during the testing activities.

Residents living in the area will need to show proof of residence and will have access to their homes during testing.

In case of an emergency, the necessary medical and or law enforcement personnel will be allowed to circumvent the road closure.

lmartinez@brownsvilleherald.com

Posted in on Tuesday, December 31, 2019 7:30 pm.

Follow us on Facebook

Online Features

Real Estate

Pet Central

pets

Having a pet is a lot of responsibility, and we’ll help by giving you lots of tips and tricks! More >>

Fitness

Fitness

Our fitness articles will help teach you how to work out with gym- and home-based exercises. More >>

Crosswords

Crosswords

Enjoy the crosswords challenge in our free daily puzzles, from the harder Sunday crossword to the quicker daily. More >>

Sudoku

Sudoku

Every Sudoku has a unique solution that can be reached logically. Enter numbers into the blank spaces so that each row, column and 3x3 box contains the numbers 1 to 9. More >>




Calendar

Popular Commented Facebook Activity

Calendar

Follow us on Twitter

Online Features

Online Features

Real Estate

Pet Central

pets

Having a pet is a lot of responsibility, and we’ll help by giving you lots of tips and tricks! More >>

Fitness

Fitness

Our fitness articles will help teach you how to work out with gym- and home-based exercises. More >>

Crosswords

Crosswords

Enjoy the crosswords challenge in our free daily puzzles, from the harder Sunday crossword to the quicker daily. More >>

Sudoku

Sudoku

Every Sudoku has a unique solution that can be reached logically. Enter numbers into the blank spaces so that each row, column and 3x3 box contains the numbers 1 to 9. More >>




© Copyright 2019, Brownsville Herald, Brownsville, TX. Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com. [Terms of Use | Privacy Policy]