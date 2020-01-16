Teenage murder suspect in Donna Lakes case gets $1 million bond

EDINBURG — Carlos Julian Contreras, the 17-year-old suspect in a Donna teenager’s shooting death, received a $1 million bond during his arraignment Thursday here at the Hidalgo County Jail.

Contreras’ attorney, Aviel Flores, requested a bond reduction arguing that his client is a minor who is on the baseball team at his high school. That request was denied by Precinct 2, Place 1 Justice of the Peace Bobby Contreras.

The 17-year-old Alamo resident was arrested Wednesday by the Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office in connection with the murder investigation of 18-year-old Genaro Isaiah Castillo, whose body was discovered Tuesday on a caliche road in the Donna Lakes area, specifically near a sugarcane field off of Valley View Road.

Hidalgo County Sheriff J.E. “Eddie” Guerra has said that his office received a 9-1-1 call at around 5:47 p.m. Tuesday from a farmer who reported that a field worker found Castillo’s body.

According to local authorities, Castillo may have died 10 to 15 minutes before his body was discovered.

The sheriff’s office was expected to hold a news conference to address details in the case immediately following Carlos Julian Contreras’ arraignment Thursday afternoon.