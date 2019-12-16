Teen accepts plea deal in fatal accident

A 17-year-old Brownsville resident who was charged with intoxicated manslaughter and assault for his involvement in a DWI accident that resulted in the deaths of two teenage passengers appeared in court last week to accept a plea deal offered by the state.

According to court records, Rolando Garcia Jr. was sentenced to 10 years in the custody of the Texas Department of Corrections with 10 years of the sentence probated, meaning that the teen will not serve jail time should he follow the terms of the agreement over the course of the next decade.

According to statements from responding officers, Garcia was identified as the driver of the Chevy Tahoe that veered off the road and struck a tree at a property located on the 300 block of East 5th Street on Oct. 9, 2018 in Brownsville.

Reports filed at the time of the incident stated that then-15-year-old passengers Arturo Yahir Garcia and Bryan Alfaro were found seriously injured at the scene of the accident having been thrown from the vehicle at the moment of impact.

A third passenger, later identified as 16-year-old Pedro Cerda-Rojas, was also thrown from the vehicle and was found dead at the scene with a piece of his skull missing, according to the reports.

Garcia and Alfaro sustained serious injury and were immediately transported to local hospitals by EMS. Alfaro passed away in the early morning hours of Oct. 9 at the Valley Baptist Medical Center-Brownsville.

Autopsies conducted on both Alfaro and Rojas ruled the cause of death as blunt force trauma as a result of the accident.

Garcia told investigators that he and the passengers had been smoking a marijuana cigarette provided by an acquaintance just before the accident occurred. The teens spotted a group of girls driving in a black Chevy Malibu, causing Garcia to “floor it,” according to an investigator who spoke with Garcia.

As the other vehicle disappeared around a corner, Garcia disregarded a stop sign and struck a speed bump, causing the truck to fishtail and veer onto the property. On impact, the three passengers were ejected from the vehicle.

The Tahoe was found lodged between a metal pole and a metal tool shed on the property.

Garcia told investigators that he had taken his mother’s car without permission and that she was asleep at the time of the incident.

esheridan@brownsvilleherald.com