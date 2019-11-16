Teacher group donates 40K books

With colorful backpacks filled with new stories, hundreds of children participated in a book giveaway by the teacher professional organization AFT BEST in partnership with the Brownsville Independent School District Saturday at the Central Administrative Building Cafeteria.

AFT BEST is a union of professionals who represent all BISD school employees except for administrators. They build power by engaging members and the community around shared values and aspirations. They donated 40,000 books to students and teachers.

“Literacy is the key. When you read to your children, they start to use their imagination. You can’t envision something on TV because it shows you the picture already, the movie already shows the picture, the videogames show you the picture and here, with books, you have your imagination,” Patrick Hammes, chief organizer activist with the American Federation of Teachers, said. “It is the building block for all education and it’s a life-long skill. Whether it is going to be for pleasure, for business, for finances, you need to be able to read. If you talk to any educator, reading is essential for your child, now and for the future.”

Hammes said parents want children to have a better life and that by teaching them to read and creating the habit of reading, they are on the path toward a better life. Books donated ranged from those for toddlers just learning to read and fiction and non-fiction titles for high school students.

“We always want our children to have a better life than ourselves — by teaching them to read and getting them to use their imagination and to expand their horizons. And reading different kinds of books, not the same kind the entire time, you are helping your child on the path toward a better life,” he said.

The giveaway is a one-time event and the remaining books were donated and distributed to BISD libraries. Hammes said he is thankful with the community for the turnout.

“This is a one-time thing and our understanding is that this is the last time we have an event of this size,” he said. “It is a one-time deal and we are excited that we can bring it to Brownsville and to BISD. We are thankful for the community for turning out and to BISD for all the cooperation that they provided to us.”

