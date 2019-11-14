Teacher group, BISD to give away 40K books

The teacher professional organization AFT BEST and the Brownsville Independent School District will give away 40,000 new books to BISD students and teachers starting at 9 a.m. Saturday at the Central Administrative Building Cafeteria, 708 Palm Blvd. in Brownsville.

AFT BEST has been planning the giveaway for nearly a year in collaboration with First Book, an online marketplace that sells discounted books to teachers. AFT BEST signed up 2,000 teachers at First Book during a registration drive last spring, which qualified the organization to receive the 40,000 books.

The books arrived Tuesday and are organized for selection in the CAB Cafeteria. They include everything from board books for toddlers just learning to read to fiction and non-fiction titles for high school students, said Mary Katherine Nieto, a librarian and AFT BEST member at Hanna Early College High School. The goal is to promote literacy.

“We want to make sure the children of Brownsville live in a print-rich environment,” she said. “Studies show that when reading to a child you will hold their interest longer if you are reading to them from a book rather than a computer screen. They just seem to be more open and receptive.”

Nieto advised people to wear comfortable shoes because some waiting will be involved. The line will begin in the BISD Wellness Gym across the street from the CAB Cafeteria.

Each BISD student is asked to wear their school shirt and can take five books. BISD employees can take 10 books. AFT BEST members can take an additional 10 books.

