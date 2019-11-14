Teacher group, BISD to give away 40K books - Brownsville Herald: Local News

default avatar
Welcome to the site! Login or Signup below.
|
||
Logout|My Dashboard

Teacher group, BISD to give away 40K books

Print
Font Size:
Default font size
Larger font size

Posted: Thursday, November 14, 2019 8:18 pm

Teacher group, BISD to give away 40K books By GARY LONG Staff Writer Brownsville Herald

The teacher professional organization AFT BEST and the Brownsville Independent School District will give away 40,000 new books to BISD students and teachers starting at 9 a.m. Saturday at the Central Administrative Building Cafeteria, 708 Palm Blvd. in Brownsville.

AFT BEST has been planning the giveaway for nearly a year in collaboration with First Book, an online marketplace that sells discounted books to teachers. AFT BEST signed up 2,000 teachers at First Book during a registration drive last spring, which qualified the organization to receive the 40,000 books.

The books arrived Tuesday and are organized for selection in the CAB Cafeteria. They include everything from board books for toddlers just learning to read to fiction and non-fiction titles for high school students, said Mary Katherine Nieto, a librarian and AFT BEST member at Hanna Early College High School. The goal is to promote literacy.

“We want to make sure the children of Brownsville live in a print-rich environment,” she said. “Studies show that when reading to a child you will hold their interest longer if you are reading to them from a book rather than a computer screen. They just seem to be more open and receptive.”

Nieto advised people to wear comfortable shoes because some waiting will be involved. The line will begin in the BISD Wellness Gym across the street from the CAB Cafeteria.

Each BISD student is asked to wear their school shirt and can take five books. BISD employees can take 10 books. AFT BEST members can take an additional 10 books.

glong@brownsvilleherald.com

Posted in on Thursday, November 14, 2019 8:18 pm.

Follow us on Facebook

Online Features

Real Estate

Pet Central

pets

Having a pet is a lot of responsibility, and we’ll help by giving you lots of tips and tricks! More >>

Fitness

Fitness

Our fitness articles will help teach you how to work out with gym- and home-based exercises. More >>

Crosswords

Crosswords

Enjoy the crosswords challenge in our free daily puzzles, from the harder Sunday crossword to the quicker daily. More >>

Sudoku

Sudoku

Every Sudoku has a unique solution that can be reached logically. Enter numbers into the blank spaces so that each row, column and 3x3 box contains the numbers 1 to 9. More >>




Calendar

Popular Commented Facebook Activity

Calendar

Follow us on Twitter

Online Features

Online Features

Real Estate

Pet Central

pets

Having a pet is a lot of responsibility, and we’ll help by giving you lots of tips and tricks! More >>

Fitness

Fitness

Our fitness articles will help teach you how to work out with gym- and home-based exercises. More >>

Crosswords

Crosswords

Enjoy the crosswords challenge in our free daily puzzles, from the harder Sunday crossword to the quicker daily. More >>

Sudoku

Sudoku

Every Sudoku has a unique solution that can be reached logically. Enter numbers into the blank spaces so that each row, column and 3x3 box contains the numbers 1 to 9. More >>




© Copyright 2019, Brownsville Herald, Brownsville, TX. Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com. [Terms of Use | Privacy Policy]