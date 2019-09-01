Teacher feedback influenced McAllen ISD pay raise implementation

McALLEN — School district trustees here voted to increase compensation across the board in a filled room with veteran teachers and concerned employees during a contentious board meeting Monday evening.

Many local representatives from the Texas American Federation of Teachers, a union with local chapters, and trustees felt that the initial proposes presented by administration did not compensate experienced teachers enough.

School board members voted for a compensation plan for employees on June 17 based on a “conservative” expectation on school revenue in accordance with models. However, additional funds were measured higher than what the district expected a few months ago, leading to a series of board meetings and workshops in August to discuss and approve additional compensation.

The adjusted and approved measures incorporated compromise from the trustees.

Teachers and librarians with one to five years of experience will receive an increase of $2,750. The rest of these staff members received additional money based on tiers of experience with increments of $750.

Those with six to 12 years will obtain a $3,500 increase, teachers and librarians with 13 to 19 years of experience receiving $4,250, and the most veteran of these employees with 20 years of experience and over receiving $5,000.

Vivian Tamez, a French teacher at Lamar Academy with over 20 years of experience, spoke up in favor of valuing veteran teachers.

“I’m on the verge of retiring, this is not going to matter to me in the long (run), but you never know, it’s going to matter to my other colleagues. It’s not for me, it’s for them,” Tamez said.

Other district employees received between 4.5% to 5.5% above the midpoint of their pay grade. Counselors and nurses, non-administrative professionals and administrators received a 4.5% pay increase. Hourly or auxiliary employees received a 5.5% increase.

Gov. Greg Abbott signed House Bill 3 in June, which reformed school finances, provided property tax relief and mandated pay raises for employees. And 30% of school revenue must go toward pay for employees, 75% of which must go toward teachers, nurses, counselors and librarians.

The remaining 25% will go toward non-administrative staff.

According to HB 3, there was no explicit clause to increase salaries for administrators. However the stated lines in the bill did mandate dedicated funds toward teachers, and other employees, which became a point of argument for some trustees. House Bill 3 also addresses other elements such as Pre-K and bilingual education in an over 300 page document.

Raising pay for over 100 administrators employed by the district from 2.5% to 4.5% would cost a portion of money, following a legislative session that some felt was geared toward teachers and non-administrators.

For trustee Debbie Crane Aliseda, this became a point where that money could go toward veteran teachers.

Crane Aliseda said the district pays in a more consistent line in difference between new and veteran teachers. She said she felt motivated to retain long-standing teachers through offering more pay and showed scenarios for administrators to consider and review in previous workshops and board meetings, incorporating research from TEA.

This would widen the slope between the two, and will better compensate teachers with more experience, she said.

“They want the best teacher with their child, end of story,” Crane Aliseda said.

A starting teacher at McAllen ISD will make about $49,800, but a 20-year teacher would earn $61,970, according to Crane Aliseda. This difference of about $12,000 would be a step in widening the gap and ensure higher experienced staff are compensated, she said.

“I’m here to do my due diligence, listen to the community, and the community was loud and clear over social media and through emails that we received. They wanted us to pay the veteran teachers more, so that they would stay,” Crane Aliseda said.

Board President Marco Suarez had concerns about inclusion and to be “cautious” in taking care of all groups, and to not “neglect” newer teachers. Making McAllen school district teacher salaries remain competitive with other districts and industries were part of his concerns.

“My position from the very beginning was never to exclude any group, from the first year teacher to the 20-year teacher, everybody got rewarded today … To have excluded administrators would have been detrimental to our district,” Suarez said after the meeting.

Suarez said he trusts the administration as the district’s achievements show competence and quality work. McAllen received an A rating in state accountability with a distinction in post-secondary readiness along with a top score in the Financial Integrity Rating of System of Texas. These two state ratings from Texas Education Agency measure accountability and fiscal responsibility.

For Suarez, this shows the district’s capability and trustworthiness in managing its resources.

Vice President Sam Saldivar Jr. echoed similar sentiments to “not leave anybody behind” during the meeting and motioned to keep administrative pay at 4.5%.

The final approved plan resulted in about a $476,000 increased amount to the district, but the administration was able to find and use funds from within the district’s existing budget, Cynthia Medrano-Richards said, assistant superintendent for business operations. This did not cost additional money to the taxpayers or to the community, she added. The district also approved of the budget amendment for the fiscal year starting July 1, 2019 and ending June, 30 2020.

Crane Aliseda said she wanted to be more “bold” and go even further for veteran teachers but both her and the board president agreed that compromise is necessary.

“I think good boards do that. Good boards compromise,” Suarez said.

