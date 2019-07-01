Taking the Oath: New mayor, city commissioners to be sworn in

After eight years of leadership under soon-to-be-former Mayor Tony Martinez, the City of Brownsville will open a new chapter with the swearing in of Mayor Trey Mendez.

The same goes for City Commission District 1, with Brownsville’s longest-tenured city commissioner, Ricardo Longoria, being replaced with Nurith Galonsky. Longoria represented the Southmost area for 16 years. Galonsky will take the oath of office Tuesday along with John Cowen, another fresh face to the City Commission, who won election to represent the At-Large A spot on the governmental body.

Mendez, Galonsky and Cowen will take the oath of office during a City Commission meeting scheduled for 5 p.m. following the canvassing of results from the June 22 runoff election.

During that election, 5,877 people voted for Mendez compared to former city manager Charlie Cabler, who received 4,040 votes giving Mendez nearly 60% of the vote. Martinez, who was first elected in 2011 and then again in 2015, did not make it into the runoff.

Galonsky defeated Longoria in the District 1 runoff with 54% of the vote, or 1,068 votes, compared to Longoria’s 46%, or 915 votes.

Cowen beat his opponent, Jessica Puente Bradshaw, with nearly 60% of the vote, or 5,856 votes, compared to Bradshaw’s 40%, or 3,955 votes. That seat was previously held by Cesar De Leon, who resigned earlier this year.

Before the results are canvassed and the new officials are sworn in, the City Manager’s Office will present plaques to Martinez and Longoria and give them an opportunity to make remarks about their service.

Mendez, who is expected to resign as vice chairman of the Texas Southmost College Board of Trustees after being sworn in as mayor, said before the runoff that he will work to improve public transportation, recruit more retail and commercial businesses, work with educational institutions to build a skilled workforce, and increase the number of police officers, first responders and firefighters.

“We want young educated professionals to come back to Brownsville, but we have to give them something to come back to,” Mendez said during a recent interview. “You have to build up Brownsville as a destination, you have to capitalize what makes Brownsville unique, the assets that we have.”

Galonsky said she wants to bring a mobile spay-and-neuter unit to District 1, to extend the Southmost hike-and-bike trail, have more sidewalks and address complaints about trash in alleyways.

“If elected, I promise to make myself available to all constituents, listen to their needs and wants and advocate for them to the best of my ability,” Galonsky said in a statement.

While campaigning, Cowen said he wants to increase the size of the Brownsville police and fire departments, be a strong voice for local business, address infrastructure and reinstate the commission’s audit committee while restricting vendor contributions to commissioners, banning elected officials from serving on city boards and committees and enforcing the city’s code of ethics.

“As a commissioner, we represent everyone,” Cowen said during a recent interview. “The biggest issues I’ve seen are just the abilities to operate new businesses, to grow them, the infrastructure and obviously corruption. Everyone wants a better Brownsville, and I think I can help get it set.”

The first order of business after the trio of new elected city officials is sworn in, will be the City’s Code of Ethics, which will be discussed during a work session.

The Commission will also consider numerous appointments to various boards and committees, including appointments to the Rio Grande Valley Metropolitan Planning Organization and its Policy Board.

mreagan@brownsvilleherald.com