Taking Precautions: County jails prepare for COVID-19

A triage tent has been set up outside the entrances to all four jails overseen by the Cameron County Sheriff’s Office intended to screen inmates, staff, and attorneys entering the facilities for any symptoms of coronavirus.

At a press conference Friday, a doctor working in the triage explained that inmates fill out a questionnaire and have their vitals taken before entering the facility to begin the booking process. “If they answer no to all the questions and their vital signs are normal, we proceed into the booking process,” the doctor said.

“Our ultimate goal is to make sure we have zero coronavirus cases in our jail. We have to protect the captive audience we have here. We are doing thorough screening on anybody even before they come into the building,” he added.

The doctor said there are zero confirmed cases of coronavirus in the jail and that anybody showing flu-like symptoms is put in a negative pressure cell - where the air circulates in a separate system - to make sure no inmates are exposed.

Asked whether inmates are provided with gloves and masks at their request, he answered, “They really don’t have a reason to ask for gloves or masks at this time because there are no cases.”

According to Sheriff Omar Lucio, testing is not currently available to inmates inside the jail but could be facilitated if an inmate displays symptoms. Inmates and visiting staff and attorneys are screened as they enter. Inmates displaying symptoms of illness are treated by on-site medical staff in the facilities’ infirmaries and can visit with a doctor via telemedicine appointments, the Sheriff explained.

Coronavirus can still be transmitted by asymptomatic individuals, though testing is currently limited to anyone displaying symptoms, anyone who has traveled to an affected area, and anyone who has come in contact with someone suspected of having contracted coronavirus.

Information posted on the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s website states that, “Some spread might be possible before people show symptoms; there have been reports of this occurring with this new coronavirus, but this is not thought to be the main way the virus spreads.”

As of Friday, there were 13 confirmed cases in Cameron County, according to a chart posted on the CC Public Health website.

Lucio said anyone who goes through the triage “with a 100-degree Fahrenheit temperature - which is a fever, or flu-like symptoms, we’re going to need a medical clearance. A medical clearance means we’re going to send them to the hospital, and they’re going to check them out, and know from them that he’s ok to be placed with the rest of the inmates,” said Lucio.

The jail has currently suspended visitation rights and is working with judges and the Cameron County District Attorney’s office to release non-violent offenders, Lucio confirmed. Both were recommendations published by the Texas Commission on Jail Standards in response to the spread of coronavirus.

The Sheriff said deputies are sanitizing vehicles and equipment and are wearing masks and gloves while patrolling. The office is running on a skeleton crew. Lucio said staff in the jail is enforcing hygiene measures in dormitories and that inmates are being provided with cleaning supplies.

Asked whether it’s possible to keep inmates six feet apart, Lucio said, “We have a hard time doing that. But the good thing about it is the judges and the District Attorney are working very hard. We’re trying to get out as many people as possible.”

“I can tell you right now, this is one of the first times we’ve had less inmates than any other time. Our capacity here is about 1,100. Right now we have half of that. We do have portions that are empty at the present time in the event that somebody may come up with fever or some kind of problem we have. If he needs to go to the hospital, we’ll send him to the hospital.”

esheridan@brownsvilleherald.com