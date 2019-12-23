T.J. Maxx expanding business to Cameron County

HARLINGEN — Retailer T.J. Maxx has filed plans for a new $2 million store next to Target at the Shops of Valle Vista.

The construction plan, filed with the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation, calls for a 20,000-square-foot store at 902 Dixieland Road.

The construction start date is Feb. 1 and estimated completion will occur three months later, at which time the store will be stocked with merchandise and then open.

T.J. Maxx has more than 1,000 stores in the United States, including locations in Weslaco, Edinburg, Pharr and Mission.

The company is part of the TJX Companies, which also owns HomeGoods/HomeSense and other off-price retail chains Sierra in the United States, Marshalls in the United States and Canada, and Winners in Canada.

T.J. Maxx and Marshalls operate as sister stores, including the Marshalls located near the Shops of Valle Vista in the Harlingen Corners shopping area. While the two chain stores’ prices are nearly identical and they have similar store layouts, T.J. Maxx has a more upscale appearance than Marshalls and typically sells more expensive jewelry and accessories.

The new T.J. Maxx is expected to employ between 40 and 60 full-time employees.

The retailer will join nearby Freddy’s Frozen Custard and Steakburgers, Sprint, Visionworks and All-Star Nutrition in the Shops at Valle Vista, which is located across Dixieland Road from Valle Vista mall.

