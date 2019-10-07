Suspect in Trooper Sanchez’s shooting pleads not guilty

EDINBURG — Victor Alejandro Godinez pleaded not guilty to three charges during a formal arraignment hearing Monday.

Before the hearing got underway Monday, 389th state District Court Judge Letty Lopez appointed Edinburg-based criminal defense attorney O. Rene Flores to represent Godinez. The appointment was made to avoid having to delay the hearing once again after Godinez appeared without an attorney for a second straight week.

During the Sept. 30 arraignment hearing, the court questioned Godinez’s ability to retain an attorney, after Godinez told the court he would speak with his mother about retaining one, and the case was reset for Monday morning.

Godinez, after briefly conferring with Flores, pleaded not guilty to one count of capital murder and two counts of attempted capital murder.

Hidalgo County grand jury handed down a capital murder indictment last month shortly after Sanchez died Aug. 24 as a result of complications during surgery to treat injuries he suffered during the April shooting.

Hidalgo County District Attorney Ricardo Rodriguez has said recently that his office would meet with Sanchez’s family to determine whether to pursue the death penalty.

The death penalty remains on the table up to the time of the trial.

Rodriguez declined to comment further on the case.

Godinez is accused of shooting Sanchez, 48, on April 6 after the suspect fled a car crash the trooper responded to on North 10th Street and Freddy Gonzalez Drive in McAllen.

The 24-year-old man is accused of running away after shooting Sanchez once in the head and once in the shoulder.

Sanchez went through intense rehabilitation and multiple surgeries after the shooting.

However, he succumbed to his injuries on Aug. 24, following a surgery in Houston.

Two Edinburg police officers caught up with Godinez in the 1500 block of South Maltese in Edinburg.

He’s also accused of shooting at those officers, who eventually apprehended him east of Mon Mack Road and State Highway 107.

The officers were not hit and police say they recovered a .357 revolver authorities say Godinez used in the shooting.

Godinez was indicted earlier this year on separate attempted capital murder charges related to shooting at the officers, and was represented by Sergio Muñoz. However, after the hearing Monday, the state is expected to ask the court to consolidate those charges into the capital murder case.

Godinez remains jailed on $3 million in bonds and is expected back before the court Dec. 5, for his first pre-trial hearing.