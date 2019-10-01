Suspect arrested in McAllen bank robbery

McALLEN – The McAllen Police Department announced the arrest of the man suspected of robbing Plains Capital Bank on Monday afternoon.

On Tuesday, the suspect was located and arrested in rural Hidalgo County, according to a news release. The suspect has been identified as 41-year-old Juan Michael Perez, whose last known address was in McAllen.

Perez’s arrest is the result of multi-agency collaborative efforts that included the McAllen Police Department, the Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office and the Federal Bureau of Investigation.

The suspect is accused of robbing a Plains Capital Bank located in the 7200 block of North 10th Street just after noon on Monday. According to the statement, tellers told authorities that a male suspect entered the bank and demanded money, which he absconded with in a grey passenger vehicle.

Perez is facing a robbery charge, a second degree felony.

The amount of money that was stolen remains undisclosed. The investigation is ongoing.