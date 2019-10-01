Suspect arrested in McAllen bank robbery - Brownsville Herald: Local News

default avatar
Welcome to the site! Login or Signup below.
|
||
Logout|My Dashboard

Suspect arrested in McAllen bank robbery

Print
Font Size:
Default font size
Larger font size

Posted: Tuesday, October 1, 2019 6:15 pm

Suspect arrested in McAllen bank robbery Staff report Brownsville Herald

McALLEN – The McAllen Police Department announced the arrest of the man suspected of robbing Plains Capital Bank on Monday afternoon.

On Tuesday, the suspect was located and arrested in rural Hidalgo County, according to a news release. The suspect has been identified as 41-year-old Juan Michael Perez, whose last known address was in McAllen.

Perez’s arrest is the result of multi-agency collaborative efforts that included the McAllen Police Department, the Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office and the Federal Bureau of Investigation.

The suspect is accused of robbing a Plains Capital Bank located in the 7200 block of North 10th Street just after noon on Monday. According to the statement, tellers told authorities that a male suspect entered the bank and demanded money, which he absconded with in a grey passenger vehicle.

Perez is facing a robbery charge, a second degree felony.

The amount of money that was stolen remains undisclosed. The investigation is ongoing.

Posted in on Tuesday, October 1, 2019 6:15 pm.

Follow us on Facebook

Online Features

Real Estate

Pet Central

pets

Having a pet is a lot of responsibility, and we’ll help by giving you lots of tips and tricks! More >>

Fitness

Fitness

Our fitness articles will help teach you how to work out with gym- and home-based exercises. More >>

Crosswords

Crosswords

Enjoy the crosswords challenge in our free daily puzzles, from the harder Sunday crossword to the quicker daily. More >>

Sudoku

Sudoku

Every Sudoku has a unique solution that can be reached logically. Enter numbers into the blank spaces so that each row, column and 3x3 box contains the numbers 1 to 9. More >>




Calendar

Popular Commented Facebook Activity

Calendar

Follow us on Twitter

Online Features

Online Features

Real Estate

Pet Central

pets

Having a pet is a lot of responsibility, and we’ll help by giving you lots of tips and tricks! More >>

Fitness

Fitness

Our fitness articles will help teach you how to work out with gym- and home-based exercises. More >>

Crosswords

Crosswords

Enjoy the crosswords challenge in our free daily puzzles, from the harder Sunday crossword to the quicker daily. More >>

Sudoku

Sudoku

Every Sudoku has a unique solution that can be reached logically. Enter numbers into the blank spaces so that each row, column and 3x3 box contains the numbers 1 to 9. More >>




© Copyright 2019, Brownsville Herald, Brownsville, TX. Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com. [Terms of Use | Privacy Policy]