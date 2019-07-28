Survey seeks support for sidewalk projects - Brownsville Herald: Local News

Survey seeks support for sidewalk projects

Posted: Sunday, July 28, 2019 11:01 pm

Survey seeks support for sidewalk projects By GARY LONG Staff Writer Brownsville Herald

Cameron County and the Brownsville Independent School District are hoping to get maximum parent participation on surveys to back up a grant application for about $3 million in new sidewalks around several schools just outside Brownsville city limits.

The county is on track to submit the grant application by its Aug. 15 deadline through the Safe Routes to Schools program, said Frank Gudino, county transportation planner. The surveys can be completed through a link on the BISD website and Facebook page and on websites for the individual schools.

The surveys help establish need for the sidewalks, show community support and carry weight with the Texas Department of Transportation, Gudino said. The survey asks what school the student attends, grade level and various questions about whether they would walk or bicycle to school if there were sidewalks.

“We’re hoping to get a healthy number of surveys to strengthen the application,” said Greg Garcia, grants specialist with BISD. “The bottom line is the sidewalks will promote walking or bicycling to school and will be there for everyone to use.”

These proposed projects are included in the grant:

>> Lopez Early College High School and Aiken and Palm Grove elementary schools: 2.85 miles of sidewalk total, 1.35 miles along Maverick Road from Southmost Boulevard to 100 feet east of Los Lobos Street and 1.5 miles along South Dakota Avenue from Dockberry Road to Los Southmost Boulevard.

>> Lucio Middle School and El Jardin Elementary School: 1.94 miles of sidewalk total, 1.09 miles along North Dakota Avenue from Travis Road to Boca Chica Boulevard and .85 miles along Houston Road from FM 313 to North Vermillion Avenue.

>> Breeden and Gallegos elementary schools: 2.1 miles of sidewalk along the west side of Dana Avenue from Ruben Torres Boulevard to Brisas Avenue.

The grant also includes 4.67 miles of sidewalk in the La Paloma area of San Benito.

glong@brownsvilleherald.com

Calendar

