Supper Served: BISD provides meals to students

The Brownsville Independent School District officially began serving supper on Monday at its 54 campuses across the city.

The third meal of the day is available to anyone under 18 at BISD schools where after-school enrichment, tutoring, homework help or other academic activities take place, in other words all 54 BISD schools.

“It helps us with the academics of the child,” Araceli Soto, Food and Nutrition Services supervisor for the Pace cluster of schools, said. BISD serves thousands of meals every day including breakfast, lunch and supper at all campuses.

In the last week of May last year alone the district served about 9,000 evening meals, she said.

“We make sure the kids are well set. The goal is for every child to have access to a healthy supper meal before they go home.”

In the cafeteria at Benavides Elementary on Monday children passed through the serving line for a supper tray as others sat cross-legged on the floor waiting for their bus. Still others were picked up in the drive-through line in front of the cafeteria.

A similar process was taking place at schools all across the city.

“We serve well-balanced healthy meals that provide nutrition for a healthy life,” Soto said.

This is the fifth year that BISD has served a supper meal, she said, adding that the goal is for all children to have access to a healthy meal. Because the program is open to anyone under 18, even non-BISD kids can and sometimes do participate, she said.

