Summer Reading Program creates memories for kids

More than 100 kids per week enjoyed the Summer Reading Program the Brownsville Public Library System hosts every summer for the month of June on both the Central and Southmost branches.

The program’s purpose is to get children close to books, to increase their reading time, and to also get to know all the different activities and services the library has to offer by creating fun memories.

“Reading is fundamental to growing up. Reading enriches the mind and is something that you will always be needing, no matter how old you are,” Chayse Sundt, children’s and teen librarian at the Brownsville Public Library System, said. “It is important that we are able to create memories for kids and so they know that the library is not just a place for books but it is also a place where they can come in and have a good time, so that they always leave wanting to come back.”

This week, the library hosted “Slime Day” where kids, parents and even grandparents made their own slime to take home and “Airplane Day” where more than 90 kids created their own plane and had a competition with prizes. The program also hosted a book fair, astronaut day, drawing contests, movie days, a presentation from the Gladys Porter Zoo, exploration of the planetarium, classical music concerts and craft days where kids made their own UFO and galaxy snow globes during the month of June.

Photos with the Marvel cast will happen Friday at both libraries and a photography contest for the theme “Universe of Stories” will start June 30 for kids age 13 to 17.

“There are so many services that are available for free with the power of a library card,” Sundt said. “This is a place where a kid can come and have fun.”

The Summer Reading program has been going on for more than 19 years and besides the daily activities both library branches host, kids are also encouraged to check out books from the library, read them, submit a small statement about each book and then enter a raffle that will happen at the “Awards Ceremony,” a party to celebrate the end of the summer program, at 5 p.m. Saturday at the Southmost Library.

At the awards ceremony, kids who submitted their book statements will be entered into a raffle for several prizes such as two iPads, laptops, Nintendo Switch, Play Stations, gift cards and telescopes.

For more information, visit Brownsville Public Library System on Facebook or call the library at (956) 548-1055.

