Su Clinica awarded $6.9 million federal grant

U.S. Rep. Filemon Vela, D-Brownsville, announced Thursday that the US. Department of Health and Human Services awarded Su Clinica with a nearly $6.9 million grant. The money is part of a continuing funding package the clinic receives to provide affordable health care in the Valley.

“Su Clinica continues to offer exceptional health care for South Texas families. Their leadership and staff are dedicated to providing an array of affordable services to their patients,” said Congressman Vela. “I am pleased to see that HHS awarded Su Clinica with these funds to allow this community-based clinic to continue their mission of promoting healthier families and communities.”

Su Clinica CEO Dr. Elena Marin says the grant is of critical importance to improving the quality of life of local residents and bring jobs to the region.

“In 2019 Su Clinica served over 31,000 residents in an effort to promote a healthier community by providing access to high quality, comprehensive and holistic health care services in Cameron and Willacy Counties,” said Marin.

Su Clinica is a non-profit community health center with clinics in Brownsville, Harlingen, Raymondville and Santa Rosa.