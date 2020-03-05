Su Clinica awarded $6.9 million federal grant - Brownsville Herald: Local News

default avatar
Welcome to the site! Login or Signup below.
|
||
Logout|My Dashboard

Su Clinica awarded $6.9 million federal grant

Print
Font Size:
Default font size
Larger font size

Posted: Thursday, March 5, 2020 10:59 am

Su Clinica awarded $6.9 million federal grant Staff report Brownsville Herald

U.S. Rep. Filemon Vela, D-Brownsville, announced Thursday that the US. Department of Health and Human Services awarded Su Clinica with a nearly $6.9 million grant. The money is part of a continuing funding package the clinic receives to provide affordable health care in the Valley.

“Su Clinica continues to offer exceptional health care for South Texas families. Their leadership and staff are dedicated to providing an array of affordable services to their patients,” said Congressman Vela. “I am pleased to see that HHS awarded Su Clinica with these funds to allow this community-based clinic to continue their mission of promoting healthier families and communities.”

Su Clinica CEO Dr. Elena Marin says the grant is of critical importance to improving the quality of life of local residents and bring jobs to the region.

“In 2019 Su Clinica served over 31,000 residents in an effort to promote a healthier community by providing access to high quality, comprehensive and holistic health care services in Cameron and Willacy Counties,” said Marin.

Su Clinica is a non-profit community health center with clinics in Brownsville, Harlingen, Raymondville and Santa Rosa.

Posted in on Thursday, March 5, 2020 10:59 am.

Follow us on Facebook

Online Features

Real Estate

Pet Central

pets

Having a pet is a lot of responsibility, and we’ll help by giving you lots of tips and tricks! More >>

Fitness

Fitness

Our fitness articles will help teach you how to work out with gym- and home-based exercises. More >>

Crosswords

Crosswords

Enjoy the crosswords challenge in our free daily puzzles, from the harder Sunday crossword to the quicker daily. More >>

Sudoku

Sudoku

Every Sudoku has a unique solution that can be reached logically. Enter numbers into the blank spaces so that each row, column and 3x3 box contains the numbers 1 to 9. More >>




Calendar

Popular Commented Facebook Activity

Calendar

Follow us on Twitter

Online Features

Online Features

Real Estate

Pet Central

pets

Having a pet is a lot of responsibility, and we’ll help by giving you lots of tips and tricks! More >>

Fitness

Fitness

Our fitness articles will help teach you how to work out with gym- and home-based exercises. More >>

Crosswords

Crosswords

Enjoy the crosswords challenge in our free daily puzzles, from the harder Sunday crossword to the quicker daily. More >>

Sudoku

Sudoku

Every Sudoku has a unique solution that can be reached logically. Enter numbers into the blank spaces so that each row, column and 3x3 box contains the numbers 1 to 9. More >>




© Copyright 2020, Brownsville Herald, Brownsville, TX. Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com. [Terms of Use | Privacy Policy]