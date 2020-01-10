Strong winds down sign, expected to continue today and Saturday

If you thought the winds were strong on Thursday, they are about to get stronger today and on Saturday.

The National Weather Service in Brownsville reports on Saturday there will also be elevated fire weather conditions for most of Deep South Texas.

The NWS states a strong frontal system across west-central Texas today will provide “unseasonably strong southerly winds with possible damaging wind gusts.”

A wind advisory has been issued for most of the Valley and will be in effect from 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. today.

In Edinburg, winds blew down a Burger King sign on University Drive. The sign clipped power lines, cutting power to the area.

According to the outage maps for Magic Valley and AEP, nearly 2,000 customers are without power.

A cold front will move through the Rio Grande Valley tonight with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Dry air will arrive behind the front on Saturday which will provide low humidity values which means there will be an elevated threat of wildfire growth/spread that will develop across most of the Valley Saturday.

Sustained winds of 30 to 40 miles per hour are expected today with wind gusts of 45 to 50 mph. There’s a 20 to 30 percent chance of showers early this evening. That increases to a 30 to 50 percent chance of showers late this evening. Rainfall amounts of a 1/10 to a quarter of an inch are anticipated. There could be isolated amounts of up to an inch with thunderstorms.

On Saturday, elevated fire conditions are expected late Saturday morning through early Saturday afternoon.

The expected impacts are the following:

Minor structural damage, down trees/tree limbs and scattered power outages likely due to strong winds

Unsecured lightweight items, including holiday decorations, could be blown away

Difficult driving conditions, especially for high profile vehicles

Boating and swimming is strongly discouraged

Burning is not recommended on Saturday.