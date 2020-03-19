Stricter measures: Curfew may be implemented - Brownsville Herald: Local News

default avatar
Welcome to the site! Login or Signup below.
|
||
Logout|My Dashboard

Stricter measures: Curfew may be implemented

Print
Font Size:
Default font size
Larger font size

Posted: Thursday, March 19, 2020 2:10 pm

Stricter measures: Curfew may be implemented BY STEVE CLARK STAFF WRITER Brownsville Herald

At a Thursday press conference, Cameron County Judge Eddie Trevino Jr. detailed the county's latest and stricter measures to combat the spread of coronavirus.

All bars and restaurants will be ordered to close their dining areas, though establishments will still be able to operate drive-through, takeout and curbside service, he said.

“We know this is already having a severe impact on our local economy, especially our small business owners,” Trevino said. “But the whole point of this is to have two, three, maybe four weeks of sacrifice, hopefully two, rather than two, three or four months of sacrifice.”

Also, it's likely that a curfew from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. will be imposed starting tomorrow, he said. The Texas Parks and Wildlife Department issued notice this morning that it is closing all parks and beach access in the state, Trevino said. County beaches and parks are already closed. Acknowledging rampant speculation regarding closure of the county's international bridges, Trevino said no such plans were in place as of Thursday morning, though events continue to develop quickly.

“We've been in close contact with our federal partners at (Customs and Border Protection) and also our partners on the Mexican side with the Mexican government,” he said. “To date there are no plans to close any of our ports of entry here in Cameron County. … That could very well change. Keep that in mind.”

Trevino said if the bridges are closed it's hoped that cross-border commerce will be allowed to continue unimpeded, considering the coronavirus emergency is already delivering a devastating economic hit. The judge, as at earlier press briefings, asked residents to be calm and considerate of their neighbors.

“We've asked everyone to remain calm,” Trevino said. “There's been this rush to the supermarkets, to the stores, overbuying and hoarding of groceries. Individual families are now having difficulty getting the staples that they need in order to stay at their house for the next week or two. Everybody must be cognizant and generous and selfless. If we don't do this we're going to create additional problems.”

More about

Posted in on Thursday, March 19, 2020 2:10 pm. | Tags:

Follow us on Facebook

Online Features

Real Estate

Pet Central

pets

Having a pet is a lot of responsibility, and we’ll help by giving you lots of tips and tricks! More >>

Fitness

Fitness

Our fitness articles will help teach you how to work out with gym- and home-based exercises. More >>

Crosswords

Crosswords

Enjoy the crosswords challenge in our free daily puzzles, from the harder Sunday crossword to the quicker daily. More >>

Sudoku

Sudoku

Every Sudoku has a unique solution that can be reached logically. Enter numbers into the blank spaces so that each row, column and 3x3 box contains the numbers 1 to 9. More >>




Calendar

Popular Commented Facebook Activity

Calendar

Follow us on Twitter

Online Features

Online Features

Real Estate

Pet Central

pets

Having a pet is a lot of responsibility, and we’ll help by giving you lots of tips and tricks! More >>

Fitness

Fitness

Our fitness articles will help teach you how to work out with gym- and home-based exercises. More >>

Crosswords

Crosswords

Enjoy the crosswords challenge in our free daily puzzles, from the harder Sunday crossword to the quicker daily. More >>

Sudoku

Sudoku

Every Sudoku has a unique solution that can be reached logically. Enter numbers into the blank spaces so that each row, column and 3x3 box contains the numbers 1 to 9. More >>




© Copyright 2020, Brownsville Herald, Brownsville, TX. Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com. [Terms of Use | Privacy Policy]