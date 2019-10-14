Street name on city agenda; Residents want East Fronton title restored

The Brownsville City Commission could vote tonight to reverse a decision it made in May to rename a portion of East Fronton Street to McNair Drive.

Some neighborhood residents were displeased with the commission’s decision and drew up a petition asking that McNair Drive, from Palm to Sam Perl boulevards, be renamed back to East Fronton Street.

The people requesting the change included Ernesto Hernandez Chapa, Luis Rodriguez, Hector Lazo, Enrique Villalon, Yolanda Valtierra, Miguel A. Islas, Carlos Banales and property owners and current residents of East Fronton Street.

The meeting begins at 5 p.m. today in the Commission Chambers at Brownsville City Hall, 1001 E. Elizabeth St.

According to the agenda, property owners say East Fronton Street has an enormous historical significance to the City of Brownsville and it is “the will and desire of the majority of property owners that McNair Family Drive be changed to East Fronton Street.”

In an Aug. 6 City Commission meeting, a similar request was made, but property owners were unable to persuade the commission to change the name back to East Fronton Street.

According to the agenda packet for tonight’s meeting, there were two mailings. The first occurred on Aug. 8 where letters were sent to all out-of-town property owners. On Sept. 4, certified letters were sent to all property owners who could not be reached. The mailings also included the petition to change the street name, letter to the city commissioners, notice of proposed name change and return postage paid envelope. The packet also states that signatures gathered from residents living on the street in question were gathered by reaching out to the owner in person or by certified mail.

The commission will also discuss the appointment of an Ad Hoc Committee that would review the street renaming requests and provide comments regarding the potential impact of the name change on operations of the city departments and other affected entities.

At the Aug. 6 meeting, residents voiced concerns about the cost of changing the advertising and logos of the trucks used by businesses on that street and how an ambulance was unable to locate the residence of a child that needed medical attention.

Residents also said the notices sent to residents were only in English when the majority of the residents who live on East Fronton Street are elderly and do not speak English.

In July, the commission voted to approve a resolution adopting and implementing a street renaming policy that stated an application for street naming has to be signed by not less that 75 percent of all owners and a duly authorized officer or attorney representing a governmental subdivision, agency or department.

lmartinez@brownsvilleherald.com