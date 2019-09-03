Storm brings needed rainfall; Forecast calls for possible flooding

Heavy rains are expected to continue to impact the Rio Grande Valley today, as Tropical Storm Fernand continues to head toward Mexico.

The National Weather Service in Brownsville reported there’s an 80 percent chance of heavy rain for the Valley today, an 80 percent chance of heavy rain tonight and a 60 percent chance of thunderstorms on Thursday.

According to the NWS, the main impacts across Deep South Texas, including the Valley, will be localized flooding, especially on the Lower Valley, gusty winds from thunderstorm bands and rough surf, tidal run-up to the dunes and dangerous rip currents at area beaches.

There is a 1 in 10 to 2 in 10 chance for sustained tropical storm for winds primarily for Cameron County and tropical storm force gusts possible in rain squalls moving onshore through this afternoon, the NWS reports.

Tropical Storm Fernand formed in the Gulf of Mexico early Tuesday afternoon just hours after it had become a tropical depression.

As of 3 p.m. Tuesday, the National Hurricane Center says the storm was about 245 miles east north east of Tampico, Mexico, with winds at 40 miles an hour and moving west at 7 mph. The motion toward the west or west-northwest is forecasted for Wednesday. Landfall is expected about 120 miles south of the RGV late Wednesday afternoon or early evening.

Fernand prompted Cameron County Judge Eddie Trevino Jr. to order temporary closing of the county beach access No. 5, county beach access No. 6 and Boca Chica Beach until further notice because of the predictions of high tides that would make for undrivable conditions. The rest of the county beach access areas, including Isla Blanca County Park and Andy Bowie Park, on South Padre Island, would remain open until further notice.

The NWS said the impacts of the storm on the beaches include high risk of rip currents, rough surf, and water running up to most of the dunes.

Some areas in Brownsville, South Padre Island and Harlingen could receive anywhere from 4 to 6 inches of rain in areas with poor drainage.

The upper part of Cameron County, Willacy County and the eastern parts of Hidalgo County are expected to receive three to four inches. The far western parts of the Valley may see one to two inches of rain.

The NWS said the best chances for flooding are Tuesday night through Wednesday afternoon.

On the Island, intense rip currents are expected at the Isla Blanca Jetties. It is possible the water will reach the dunes during high tide early Wednesday morning.

