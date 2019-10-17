Still missing: Vigil for Kimberly Avila scheduled for Saturday - Brownsville Herald: Local News

default avatar
Welcome to the site! Login or Signup below.
|
||
Logout|My Dashboard

Still missing: Vigil for Kimberly Avila scheduled for Saturday

Print
Font Size:
Default font size
Larger font size

Posted: Thursday, October 17, 2019 9:00 pm

Still missing: Vigil for Kimberly Avila scheduled for Saturday By LAURA B. MARTINEZ The Brownsville Herald Brownsville Herald

After over two years following his disappearance from downtown Brownsville, the Brownsville Police Department along with the family of Ramiro “Kimberly” Avila will hold a vigil Saturday for Avila.

The vigil will be held from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. at 1150 Market Square St. in downtown Brownsville.

Avila, a transgender woman, disappeared from the downtown area around 2:30 a.m. on May 13, 2017. Avila’s family and police have been searching for him since his disappearance but have been unable to locate Avila.

On its Facebook Page Thursday, the Brownsville Police Department posted “The Brownsville Police Department continues to investigate the missing person case of Kimberly Avila (Ramiro Avila Jr.) with diligence and persistence in pursuits of answers for the Avila family. The Brownsville Police Department firmly supports and stands with the Avila family.”

Ivon Rodarte, Avila’s sister, said the family was playing a game of Loteria on the night he disappeared. Rodarte dropped Avila off downtown.

“He kissed me and said ‘I love you’ and that’s all I heard from him, Rodarte said of her brother in a June 7, interview.

The family and volunteers had placed flyers with Avila’s pictures around the downtown area but many of them had been taken down. One flyer remained tape to a pay phone Thursday afternoon outside Trevino’s restaurant on Boca Chica Boulevard.

A previous vigil for Avila was held in May 2018.

Anyone with information about Avila’s whereabouts is urged to call the Brownsville Police Department at (956) 548-7000 or Brownsville Crime Stoppers at (956) 546-8477.

lmartinez@brownsvilleherald.com

Posted in on Thursday, October 17, 2019 9:00 pm.

Follow us on Facebook

Online Features

Real Estate

Pet Central

pets

Having a pet is a lot of responsibility, and we’ll help by giving you lots of tips and tricks! More >>

Fitness

Fitness

Our fitness articles will help teach you how to work out with gym- and home-based exercises. More >>

Crosswords

Crosswords

Enjoy the crosswords challenge in our free daily puzzles, from the harder Sunday crossword to the quicker daily. More >>

Sudoku

Sudoku

Every Sudoku has a unique solution that can be reached logically. Enter numbers into the blank spaces so that each row, column and 3x3 box contains the numbers 1 to 9. More >>




Calendar

Popular Commented Facebook Activity

Calendar

Follow us on Twitter

Online Features

Online Features

Real Estate

Pet Central

pets

Having a pet is a lot of responsibility, and we’ll help by giving you lots of tips and tricks! More >>

Fitness

Fitness

Our fitness articles will help teach you how to work out with gym- and home-based exercises. More >>

Crosswords

Crosswords

Enjoy the crosswords challenge in our free daily puzzles, from the harder Sunday crossword to the quicker daily. More >>

Sudoku

Sudoku

Every Sudoku has a unique solution that can be reached logically. Enter numbers into the blank spaces so that each row, column and 3x3 box contains the numbers 1 to 9. More >>




© Copyright 2019, Brownsville Herald, Brownsville, TX. Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com. [Terms of Use | Privacy Policy]