Still missing: Vigil for Kimberly Avila scheduled for Saturday

After over two years following his disappearance from downtown Brownsville, the Brownsville Police Department along with the family of Ramiro “Kimberly” Avila will hold a vigil Saturday for Avila.

The vigil will be held from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. at 1150 Market Square St. in downtown Brownsville.

Avila, a transgender woman, disappeared from the downtown area around 2:30 a.m. on May 13, 2017. Avila’s family and police have been searching for him since his disappearance but have been unable to locate Avila.

On its Facebook Page Thursday, the Brownsville Police Department posted “The Brownsville Police Department continues to investigate the missing person case of Kimberly Avila (Ramiro Avila Jr.) with diligence and persistence in pursuits of answers for the Avila family. The Brownsville Police Department firmly supports and stands with the Avila family.”

Ivon Rodarte, Avila’s sister, said the family was playing a game of Loteria on the night he disappeared. Rodarte dropped Avila off downtown.

“He kissed me and said ‘I love you’ and that’s all I heard from him, Rodarte said of her brother in a June 7, interview.

The family and volunteers had placed flyers with Avila’s pictures around the downtown area but many of them had been taken down. One flyer remained tape to a pay phone Thursday afternoon outside Trevino’s restaurant on Boca Chica Boulevard.

A previous vigil for Avila was held in May 2018.

Anyone with information about Avila’s whereabouts is urged to call the Brownsville Police Department at (956) 548-7000 or Brownsville Crime Stoppers at (956) 546-8477.

