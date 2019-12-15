Stepping Out: TSC graduates first cohort of dual enrollment students

For the first time since Texas Southmost College reopened as a comprehensive community college in fall 2013, a cohort of dual enrollment students graduated from TSC before completing high school.

Four Los Fresnos High School juniors — Ernesto Estrada, Jose Francisco Arreola Jr., Joel Garcia and Jared Gomez — walked across the stage of the TSC Jacob Brown Auditorium Dec. 14 before their family and friends, and received a Residential Electrician Certificate of Proficiency – Level One.

“ I’m so proud of them, they’ve given up a lot of their time to be in this program,” said TSC residential electrician adjunct instructor Emiliana Moreno Escobar. “They are my first cohort of students and they are setting the standard. This program is providing the community quality electricians that are very skilled in the trade, and the students have an opportunity to make a lot of money.”

The Los Fresnos High School students were first introduced to the Residential Electrician program through TSC’s Dual Enrollment during their freshman year.

“I never really had looked into this, but when they introduced this to me during freshman year, I was like, ‘wow, this is amazing,’” said 16-year-old Ernesto Estrada. “I got a lot of hands-on experience. It’s a great opportunity for kids. Everyone in school is amazed that I was graduating from college.”

As part of the Residential Electrician program, the students took eight courses that taught them skills on electrical safety and tools, residential and commercial wiring, calculations and troubleshooting.