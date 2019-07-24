Steel Dynamics to build $1.9B mill in Sinton, Texas - Brownsville Herald: Local News

Steel Dynamics to build $1.9B mill in Sinton, Texas

Posted: Wednesday, July 24, 2019 10:33 am

Steel Dynamics to build $1.9B mill in Sinton, Texas Associated Press |

SINTON, Texas (AP) — An Indiana company is planning to build a $1.9 billion flat roll steel mill in south Texas and create about 600 jobs.

Steel Dynamics Inc. says the electric arc-furnace unit will be in Sinton, about 25 miles northwest of Corpus Christi.

The company said in a statement Monday that the site is strategically located for the southwestern U.S. and Mexico markets. President and CEO Mark Millett says Steel Dynamics has been developing a flat roll steel business strategy for those areas for several years.

Company officials say the mill will be able to produce up to 52½-ton (48 metric ton) coils for the energy, automotive, construction and appliance industries. The site has transport access to railroads, highways and the Port of Corpus Christi.

Construction should begin next year.

© 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Posted in on Wednesday, July 24, 2019 10:33 am.

