Staying safe in worship: Amid virus crisis, churches find ways to go on

With the new recommendations by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the new implementations by The City of Brownsville about having to close gymnasiums, dine-in restaurants and places of worship, churches are finding ways to still communicate with their members during this difficult time.

“Communicating is the highest goal of the church and we were asked to isolate ourselves, so then it becomes a much bigger challenge for our community,” Pastor Randy Cawlfield from River Church RGV said. “These are two opposites; to live in the community and to live in isolation. ... We, as a church, are finding ways to fulfill the needs of our people through our website ... we had to move online completely.”

Pastor Randy said they are now using applications such as Zoom and Google Hangouts to be able to do Bible studies and worship. Several other churches are also implementing the same methods to continue their worship while keeping their members safe.

“So the people can go and study and live in a community virtually, while we can’t do it literally,” he said.

When asked if he ever imagined something like this happening that would make churches close, Pastor Randy said this is probably the hardest thing he has been through as a pastor because nobody taught him about what to do if one day the church had to close its doors.

“Many years ago I went to college and then I went to seminary and there was never any teaching on what if one day you’re closed? So this has been really probably the most ever-changing that I have experienced as a pastor,” he said. “I never thought that after somehow leading a church I would not be able to see the people face to face, I just did not imagine that.”

Pastor Sheri Dittman from First Presbyterian Church said she is also implementing worship hours and other meetings on Zoom and that she is also thinking of doing Facebook Live. She said the most important thing is for the community in Brownsville to stay safe and do everything that they need to do in order to make sure that they can eradicate the coronavirus.

“Like everybody, we want to make sure that the coronavirus is taken care of and people remain inside and wash their hands and do everything that they need to do in order to make sure that we can eradicate coronavirus,” she said.

Pastor Sheri said the church and the community will survive coronavirus and will get through it together. She said she hopes everyone stays safe.

“I’ve been in the church during hurricanes, I was a part of the church during 911 so each time the church has risen above and come together and be a community of faith believers and we have survived and we will survive coronavirus. It’s just a little bump in our faith journey right now,” she said. “We will get through it together.”

This past Thursday the Immaculate Conception Cathedral closed its doors until further notice as a response to the coronavirus. Dozens of community members attended to receive their blessings and walk through the streets that surround the church before going back home without knowing when they will be able to go back.

Maria de Jesus Barajas, a regular at the church, said the church is her home and that she has faith this will soon be over and they will all be able to go back to the place where they release their problems.

“I trust God that we will open again, my family is also worried for this situation but we trust our almighty God,” she said. “A thousand may fall at your side, ten thousand at your right hand but it will not come near you.”

nreyna@brownsvilleherald.com