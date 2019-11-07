Stay of execution extended to Brownsville man on death row - Brownsville Herald: Local News

default avatar
Welcome to the site! Login or Signup below.
|
||
Logout|My Dashboard

Stay of execution extended to Brownsville man on death row

Print
Font Size:
Default font size
Larger font size

Related Stories

Posted: Thursday, November 7, 2019 8:30 pm

Stay of execution extended to Brownsville man on death row BY ERIN SHERIDAN Staff Writer Brownsville Herald

A stay of execution granted to Ruben Gutierrez, the Brownsville man on death row for his role in the brutal 1998 murder of Escolastica Cuellar Harrison, has been formally extended until Nov. 25.

Senior United States District Judge Hilda Tagle granted a motion filed by Gutierrez’s attorneys on Nov. 4 arguing that due to the complexity of multiple issues Gutierrez’s case, the request should be granted.

Gutierrez’s original September 2018 execution date was postponed after his attorneys argued that the execution warrant delivered to the sheriff and an attorney did not have a proper seal from the court.

On Oct. 22, the Texas Court of Criminal Appeals granted a stay on Gutierrez’s Oct. 30 execution date to give his attorneys more time to investigate the case.

Gutierrez has argued that evidence collected from the crime scene should be tested for his DNA, while prosecutors have argued that DNA not matching Gutierrez’s profile will not necessarily exonerate him due to the possibility of multiple killers.

esheridan@brownsvilleherald.com

Posted in on Thursday, November 7, 2019 8:30 pm.

Follow us on Facebook

Online Features

Real Estate

Pet Central

pets

Having a pet is a lot of responsibility, and we’ll help by giving you lots of tips and tricks! More >>

Fitness

Fitness

Our fitness articles will help teach you how to work out with gym- and home-based exercises. More >>

Crosswords

Crosswords

Enjoy the crosswords challenge in our free daily puzzles, from the harder Sunday crossword to the quicker daily. More >>

Sudoku

Sudoku

Every Sudoku has a unique solution that can be reached logically. Enter numbers into the blank spaces so that each row, column and 3x3 box contains the numbers 1 to 9. More >>




Calendar

Popular Commented Facebook Activity

Calendar

Follow us on Twitter

Online Features

Online Features

Real Estate

Pet Central

pets

Having a pet is a lot of responsibility, and we’ll help by giving you lots of tips and tricks! More >>

Fitness

Fitness

Our fitness articles will help teach you how to work out with gym- and home-based exercises. More >>

Crosswords

Crosswords

Enjoy the crosswords challenge in our free daily puzzles, from the harder Sunday crossword to the quicker daily. More >>

Sudoku

Sudoku

Every Sudoku has a unique solution that can be reached logically. Enter numbers into the blank spaces so that each row, column and 3x3 box contains the numbers 1 to 9. More >>




© Copyright 2019, Brownsville Herald, Brownsville, TX. Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com. [Terms of Use | Privacy Policy]