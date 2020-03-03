State senate race tight; Lucio leads battle with Stapleton Barerra - Brownsville Herald: Local News

default avatar
Welcome to the site! Login or Signup below.
|
||
Logout|My Dashboard

State senate race tight; Lucio leads battle with Stapleton Barerra

Print
Font Size:
Default font size
Larger font size

Posted: Tuesday, March 3, 2020 11:33 pm

State senate race tight; Lucio leads battle with Stapleton Barerra BY STEVE CLARK STAFF WRITER Brownsville Herald

As of press time Tuesday night, it wasn’t clear whether or not District 27 state Sen. Eddie Lucio Jr. would face primary challenger Sara Stapleton Barrera in a runoff election.

It was Lucio’s first serious primary challenge since being elected to the Senate.

In Cameron County with 100 percent of precincts reporting, Lucio had 48.93 percent of the vote to Barrera’s 35.76 percent. However, Lucio’s campaign was holding out hope that a runoff could be avoided based on Hidalgo County’s returns, which were delayed.

Lucio’s campaign said late Tuesday that, with 168 of District 27’s 241 precincts reporting, Lucio was ahead with 50.3 percent. Only 39 Hidalgo County’s 110 precincts were reporting. The district includes Willacy, Kleberg and Kenedy counties as well.

“I did very well in the smaller counties,” Lucio said. “I missed it by one or two percentage points here in Cameron, but I’m doing well in Hidalgo County. We campaigned pretty hard over there, so I feel the numbers are going to come in, hopefully at 50 plus.”

In any case, state runoff elections take place May 26. Whoever the District 27 Democratic candidate is come November will face Republican Vanessa Tijerina in the general election. Tijerina ran unopposed in the Republican primary.

Lucio emphasized his seniority and experience during nearly three decades as a senator, winning despite his challengers’ attempts to characterize him as too long in office and too conservative to effectively represent his Rio Grande Valley constituents. Barrera, an attorney, ran on a pro-term-limit platform, arguing that Lucio has been in office too long and that District 27’s constituents need a fresh voice in Austin.

sclark@brownsvilleherald.com

Posted in on Tuesday, March 3, 2020 11:33 pm.

Follow us on Facebook

Online Features

Real Estate

Pet Central

pets

Having a pet is a lot of responsibility, and we’ll help by giving you lots of tips and tricks! More >>

Fitness

Fitness

Our fitness articles will help teach you how to work out with gym- and home-based exercises. More >>

Crosswords

Crosswords

Enjoy the crosswords challenge in our free daily puzzles, from the harder Sunday crossword to the quicker daily. More >>

Sudoku

Sudoku

Every Sudoku has a unique solution that can be reached logically. Enter numbers into the blank spaces so that each row, column and 3x3 box contains the numbers 1 to 9. More >>




Calendar

Popular Commented Facebook Activity

Calendar

Follow us on Twitter

Online Features

Online Features

Real Estate

Pet Central

pets

Having a pet is a lot of responsibility, and we’ll help by giving you lots of tips and tricks! More >>

Fitness

Fitness

Our fitness articles will help teach you how to work out with gym- and home-based exercises. More >>

Crosswords

Crosswords

Enjoy the crosswords challenge in our free daily puzzles, from the harder Sunday crossword to the quicker daily. More >>

Sudoku

Sudoku

Every Sudoku has a unique solution that can be reached logically. Enter numbers into the blank spaces so that each row, column and 3x3 box contains the numbers 1 to 9. More >>




© Copyright 2020, Brownsville Herald, Brownsville, TX. Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com. [Terms of Use | Privacy Policy]