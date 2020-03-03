State senate race tight; Lucio leads battle with Stapleton Barerra

As of press time Tuesday night, it wasn’t clear whether or not District 27 state Sen. Eddie Lucio Jr. would face primary challenger Sara Stapleton Barrera in a runoff election.

It was Lucio’s first serious primary challenge since being elected to the Senate.

In Cameron County with 100 percent of precincts reporting, Lucio had 48.93 percent of the vote to Barrera’s 35.76 percent. However, Lucio’s campaign was holding out hope that a runoff could be avoided based on Hidalgo County’s returns, which were delayed.

Lucio’s campaign said late Tuesday that, with 168 of District 27’s 241 precincts reporting, Lucio was ahead with 50.3 percent. Only 39 Hidalgo County’s 110 precincts were reporting. The district includes Willacy, Kleberg and Kenedy counties as well.

“I did very well in the smaller counties,” Lucio said. “I missed it by one or two percentage points here in Cameron, but I’m doing well in Hidalgo County. We campaigned pretty hard over there, so I feel the numbers are going to come in, hopefully at 50 plus.”

In any case, state runoff elections take place May 26. Whoever the District 27 Democratic candidate is come November will face Republican Vanessa Tijerina in the general election. Tijerina ran unopposed in the Republican primary.

Lucio emphasized his seniority and experience during nearly three decades as a senator, winning despite his challengers’ attempts to characterize him as too long in office and too conservative to effectively represent his Rio Grande Valley constituents. Barrera, an attorney, ran on a pro-term-limit platform, arguing that Lucio has been in office too long and that District 27’s constituents need a fresh voice in Austin.

