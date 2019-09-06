State employees union and representatives demand pay raise for workers

Texas State Employees Union members along with State Representatives Alex Dominguez and Eddie Lucio III gathered for a press conference Friday outside the Texas Health and Human Services Office to call for an emergency pay raise and increase pension funding for state workers.

The rain did not stop union members from holding up signs that said “What about us?” “State workers just want to have funds” and “I don’t have enough resources to finish thi…” while Dominguez and Lucio III addressed the press.

Albert Zepeda, executive board member at TSEU and supervisor at the Health and Human Services office, said it has been several years since state workers have received a significant pay raise. He said their salaries have not kept up with the cost of living in Texas.

“Our staff is facing the ever-increasing cost of living with low wages and, so, it is difficult to retain our staff,” Zepeda said. “They are leaving this job because they get better-paying jobs and that affects Texans because it leaves fewer employees, qualified and trained employees, to provide services to Texans.”

When the 86th Texas Legislature came to a close in May, budget writers did not address the record-setting employee turnover levels currently crippling state agencies across Texas. At 19.3 percent, and climbing, Texas State agencies are losing employees at a faster rate than any time since at least 1990, a press release reads.

Dominguez said if it were not for state employees, many agencies would not be able to operate strongly or to provide the services Texas needs. He said every time an employee leaves, it takes time and resources to train new ones and during that time, it costs people the services that they need.

“We need to be fully-staffed at all times, we need to provide a quality-cost-of-living increase,” Dominguez said. “They haven’t had a significant one since 2001 that is unacceptable in this State. Texas is a prosperous State.”

Lucio III said Texans need the state workers services usually when they are the most vulnerable. He said state workers are critical in the community’s life and people expect workers to provide the best quality of service for Texans.

“We have to in return provide the best quality of living for them,” Lucio III said. “The highest turnover rate in Texas employees since 1990 is unacceptable in a state that is growing its economy, that it’s investing in public education, that it’s providing opportunities for other state employees or teacher groups; it is time that we do the same thing for our State employees in Texas.”

Oralia Gonzalez, a retired union member and a State worker for 32 years, said workers need that little help from the state to have a better quality of life.

“We haven’t had a significant pay raise since 18 years ago and, you know, we struggle with the groceries and the prices are high now,” she said. “The regular employees, they have been without a pay raise since five years ago and I feel that our legislators should do something about this; we need a pay raise, we need it.”

