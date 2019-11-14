Starr County man arrested after Border Patrol finds 145 roosters - Brownsville Herald: Local News

default avatar
Welcome to the site! Login or Signup below.
|
||
Logout|My Dashboard

Starr County man arrested after Border Patrol finds 145 roosters

Print
Font Size:
Default font size
Larger font size

Posted: Thursday, November 14, 2019 8:30 am

Starr County man arrested after Border Patrol finds 145 roosters STAFF REPORT Brownsville Herald

A Rio Grande City man is facing a charge of cockfighting after Border Patrol agents discovered 145 roosters on a Starr County property.

The sheriff’s office arrested Joseias Flores on Monday at approximately 4:37 p.m. after Border Patrol agents requested assistance with the case.

The agents had received consent to search the property, which is redacted in the probable cause affidavit, and discovered the birds.

“While at location we observed a small brown leather pouch with a label ‘LA PALMA’ on it which contained multiple ‘slashers,’” the charging document states.

A Texas game warden assisting the investigation identified slashers as common tools used in cockfighting.

“Flores denied any affiliation with the property and claimed he was only there to feed the animals,” the probable cause affidavit states.

Posted in on Thursday, November 14, 2019 8:30 am.

Follow us on Facebook

Online Features

Real Estate

Pet Central

pets

Having a pet is a lot of responsibility, and we’ll help by giving you lots of tips and tricks! More >>

Fitness

Fitness

Our fitness articles will help teach you how to work out with gym- and home-based exercises. More >>

Crosswords

Crosswords

Enjoy the crosswords challenge in our free daily puzzles, from the harder Sunday crossword to the quicker daily. More >>

Sudoku

Sudoku

Every Sudoku has a unique solution that can be reached logically. Enter numbers into the blank spaces so that each row, column and 3x3 box contains the numbers 1 to 9. More >>




Calendar

Popular Commented Facebook Activity

Calendar

Follow us on Twitter

Online Features

Online Features

Real Estate

Pet Central

pets

Having a pet is a lot of responsibility, and we’ll help by giving you lots of tips and tricks! More >>

Fitness

Fitness

Our fitness articles will help teach you how to work out with gym- and home-based exercises. More >>

Crosswords

Crosswords

Enjoy the crosswords challenge in our free daily puzzles, from the harder Sunday crossword to the quicker daily. More >>

Sudoku

Sudoku

Every Sudoku has a unique solution that can be reached logically. Enter numbers into the blank spaces so that each row, column and 3x3 box contains the numbers 1 to 9. More >>




© Copyright 2019, Brownsville Herald, Brownsville, TX. Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com. [Terms of Use | Privacy Policy]