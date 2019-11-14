Starr County man arrested after Border Patrol finds 145 roosters

A Rio Grande City man is facing a charge of cockfighting after Border Patrol agents discovered 145 roosters on a Starr County property.

The sheriff’s office arrested Joseias Flores on Monday at approximately 4:37 p.m. after Border Patrol agents requested assistance with the case.

The agents had received consent to search the property, which is redacted in the probable cause affidavit, and discovered the birds.

“While at location we observed a small brown leather pouch with a label ‘LA PALMA’ on it which contained multiple ‘slashers,’” the charging document states.

A Texas game warden assisting the investigation identified slashers as common tools used in cockfighting.

“Flores denied any affiliation with the property and claimed he was only there to feed the animals,” the probable cause affidavit states.