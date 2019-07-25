Starhopper may hop today - Brownsville Herald: Local News

Starhopper may hop today

Musk: Last night’s test aborted due to pressure issue

Posted: Thursday, July 25, 2019 10:44 am

Starhopper may hop today STAFF REPORT Brownsville Herald

SpaceX aborted a hover test of its Starhopper test vehicle at the company’s Boca Chica Beach launch site Wednesday night because of high chamber pressure due to “colder than expected propellant,” according to a tweet from SpaceX CEO Elon Musk a few hours after the attempt.

A SpaceX drone video showed the hopper’s engine ignite shortly after 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, followed by a large, sustained plume of fire from the top of the vehicle, though no liftoff took place as planned.

Cameron County has authorized continuing closures of S.H. 4 near the launch site and Boca Chica Beach from 2 p.m. to midnight today for SpaceX testing. The Federal Aviation Administration has issued a Notice to Airmen (NOTAM) through midnight tonight restricting aircraft operations within 1.2 nautical miles of the launch site.

SpaceX plans to lift the hopper to 20 meters, or about 65 feet, in its first untethered hop at Boca Chica, according to Musk.

