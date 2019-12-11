Spreading Cheer: Blue Knights donate toys for children in need - Brownsville Herald: Local News

Spreading Cheer: Blue Knights donate toys for children in need

Posted: Wednesday, December 11, 2019 10:06 am

Spreading Cheer: Blue Knights donate toys for children in need By Nubia Reyna Staff Writer Brownsville Herald

The Blue Knights International Law Enforcement Motorcycle Club Brownsville Chapter hosted its 11th annual Toys for Tots Tuesday in the Brownsville Independent School District administration building where they donated 120 toys to children in need.

The Blue Knights was founded in 1974 and is a non-profit fraternal organization consisting of active and retired law enforcement officers who enjoy riding motorcycles.

The Brownsville Chapter was founded in 2009 and President Gilbert Losoya said there is a lot of need in Brownsville and the organization donates from the bottom of their heart.

“ There’s a lot of need here in Brownsville, me, myself, growing up I was very poor and I remember how it was hard during Christmas and I can remember only one time when I was growing up that I got one little toy from my parents and that’s all they could afford,” he said. “So, I know that there’s a lot of poverty, there’s a lot of people that are less fortunate and then what better way than to be able to give back and to do it from the bottom of our heart; we do it because we care and because we don’t want any children out there without a toy during the Christmas holidays.”

Losoya said there is something unique and very special in giving back to the community. He said it makes the soul feel good.

“ It is a joy that I can’t explain to the people unless you actually do it yourself. Just the thought that you’re putting smiles on the face of these kids, it really makes your soul feel good, you really, really feel good about doing something like this for the community,” he said.

The 120 toys were donated to children who are part of the Homeless Youth Project from BISD, Losoya said. The age of kids ranges from 3 to 10 years old.

“ Every year since 2009 we’ve been giving back to the community in Thanksgiving and Christmas,” Losoya said. “We cannot do this without the community, we do fundraisings every year and we go to Walmart and we collect toys and donations and with that money we buy toys so we can give them to the least fortunate; we couldn’t do it without the help of the community.”

They also donate meals during the holidays and started a scholarship program this year. To donate to the organization, visit bktx42.com.

nreyna@brownsvilleherald.com

Posted in on Wednesday, December 11, 2019 10:06 am.

