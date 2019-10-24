Spooky Season: City opens Pumpkin Patch and Scarecrow Trail

With chilly weather in the forecast, the City of Brownsville and the Ringgold Civic Pavilion will kick off its annual Pumpkin Patch and Scarecrow Trail at 6 p.m. today at Dean Porter Park with movie night, food, vendors and more.

“Come join us (today) in the afternoon, everything should start about 5:30 or 6. We’re going to have a movie called ‘The Adams Family’ and they’re welcome to come to the pumpkin patch and purchase a pumpkin or just come by and take pictures,” Yoli Perez Ayala, Ringgold Civic Pavilion community coordinator, said at the park while she was directing where the decorations would be placed. “We’re going to have vendors, and since it’s going to be a little chilly bring your blanket and your chair to watch the movie.”

Admission to the trail is free and pumpkin prices will depend on their sizes with small ones being $5 and large $10. Only cash will be accepted.

The decorations, which range from Pet Patrol characters to scary wolves, will be on display until Oct. 31, and hours to visit are 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

“It’s good to come and visit our park and have a lot of community involvement and exercise,” Perez Ayala said.

Ayala said the event is also pet friendly, making it a perfect opportunity to enjoy the weather with the fur babies and take photos at the different decorations in the park.

“We are pet friendly and the only thing we ask is that you bring them on a leash and hold them close to you,” she said.

For more information, call the Ringgold Civic Pavilion at (956) 547-6850.

nreyna@brownsvilleherald.com