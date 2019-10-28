Spooktacular Bash: Halloween event scheduled for tonight - Brownsville Herald: Local News

default avatar
Welcome to the site! Login or Signup below.
|
||
Logout|My Dashboard

Spooktacular Bash: Halloween event scheduled for tonight

Print
Font Size:
Default font size
Larger font size

Posted: Monday, October 28, 2019 9:45 pm

Spooktacular Bash: Halloween event scheduled for tonight By ERIN SHERIDAN Staff Writer Brownsville Herald

The Brownsville Police Department will host its annual Spooktacular Halloween Bash at Brownsville Sports Park, 1000 Sports Park Blvd., from 6 to 9 p.m. today.

This year’s trick-or-treat event boasts goodies from 65 sponsors, including H-E-B, Driscoll Children’s Hospital, Knights of Columbus Council 1553, and DG Entertainment.

Officers loaded bags of donated candy into the back of a police truck at the downtown sub station on Monday afternoon, expressing excitement at the opportunity to unite the community at Tuesday’s festivities.

Officer Carlos Camacho has been on the force for 19 years and served as the primary organizer for the event.

“I love it,” he said. “It’s a fun event for the kids.”

And it’s an important opportunity for BPD to interact with the community while officers are off-duty, he added.

BPD Public Information Officer Melissa Gonzalez also spoke about the event’s importance.

“There’s a lot of anti-police rhetoric across the country right now, and this is an excellent time to interact with our community in a different way,” Gonzalez said.

The 14th annual Spooktacular will be hosted before Halloween this year in an attempt to unite the community at one event.

“We encourage everyone to show off their costumes,” Gonzalez said.

Officers noted that there will be no weapons allowed as part of any costume.

The evening will feature bounce houses, music by DG Entertainment, a costume contest, water and fruit juices, and treats provided by sponsors.

The department will be bringing its SWAT wagon and sky watch tower to educate interested trick-or-treaters.

esheridan@brownsvilleherald.com

Posted in on Monday, October 28, 2019 9:45 pm.

Follow us on Facebook

Online Features

Real Estate

Pet Central

pets

Having a pet is a lot of responsibility, and we’ll help by giving you lots of tips and tricks! More >>

Fitness

Fitness

Our fitness articles will help teach you how to work out with gym- and home-based exercises. More >>

Crosswords

Crosswords

Enjoy the crosswords challenge in our free daily puzzles, from the harder Sunday crossword to the quicker daily. More >>

Sudoku

Sudoku

Every Sudoku has a unique solution that can be reached logically. Enter numbers into the blank spaces so that each row, column and 3x3 box contains the numbers 1 to 9. More >>




Calendar

Popular Commented Facebook Activity

Calendar

Follow us on Twitter

Online Features

Online Features

Real Estate

Pet Central

pets

Having a pet is a lot of responsibility, and we’ll help by giving you lots of tips and tricks! More >>

Fitness

Fitness

Our fitness articles will help teach you how to work out with gym- and home-based exercises. More >>

Crosswords

Crosswords

Enjoy the crosswords challenge in our free daily puzzles, from the harder Sunday crossword to the quicker daily. More >>

Sudoku

Sudoku

Every Sudoku has a unique solution that can be reached logically. Enter numbers into the blank spaces so that each row, column and 3x3 box contains the numbers 1 to 9. More >>




© Copyright 2019, Brownsville Herald, Brownsville, TX. Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com. [Terms of Use | Privacy Policy]