Spooktacular Bash: Halloween event scheduled for tonight

The Brownsville Police Department will host its annual Spooktacular Halloween Bash at Brownsville Sports Park, 1000 Sports Park Blvd., from 6 to 9 p.m. today.

This year’s trick-or-treat event boasts goodies from 65 sponsors, including H-E-B, Driscoll Children’s Hospital, Knights of Columbus Council 1553, and DG Entertainment.

Officers loaded bags of donated candy into the back of a police truck at the downtown sub station on Monday afternoon, expressing excitement at the opportunity to unite the community at Tuesday’s festivities.

Officer Carlos Camacho has been on the force for 19 years and served as the primary organizer for the event.

“I love it,” he said. “It’s a fun event for the kids.”

And it’s an important opportunity for BPD to interact with the community while officers are off-duty, he added.

BPD Public Information Officer Melissa Gonzalez also spoke about the event’s importance.

“There’s a lot of anti-police rhetoric across the country right now, and this is an excellent time to interact with our community in a different way,” Gonzalez said.

The 14th annual Spooktacular will be hosted before Halloween this year in an attempt to unite the community at one event.

“We encourage everyone to show off their costumes,” Gonzalez said.

Officers noted that there will be no weapons allowed as part of any costume.

The evening will feature bounce houses, music by DG Entertainment, a costume contest, water and fruit juices, and treats provided by sponsors.

The department will be bringing its SWAT wagon and sky watch tower to educate interested trick-or-treaters.

