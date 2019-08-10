SPI Community Garden Pilot Program seeking participants

SOUTH PADRE ISLAND — People interested in taking on a hobby and showcasing their gardening talents to the community will soon be able to.

Parks and Keep SPI Beautiful Committee members are seeking participants for its Community Garden Pilot Program.

Four participants will be assigned a box in the Butterfly Garden on Gulf Boulevard next door to the Suntide II Condominiums.

Gardening supplies such as boxes, soil and water source will be provided.

The pilot program will run from August to January 2020 and will be evaluated by the board committee.

According to Parks and Recreation Manager Debbie Huffman, the goal of the program is to bring the community together to share friendship and their love for gardening.

Interested participants must submit their names via email at dhuffman@myspi.org or call Huffman at (956) 761-8168 by Monday, Aug. 19.

“ We would like as many people as possible to participate,” Huffman said. “Space is limited, but we are looking to expand the program depending on interest.”

The Parks and Keep SPI Beautiful Committee will assign plots Wednesday, Aug. 21, during a committee meeting.

ahernandez@valleystar.com